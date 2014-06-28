Ranking the top minor leaguers from Long Island

1. STEVEN MATZ, LHP (Ward Melville, ’09) – Binghamton Mets (Mets Double-A): 2.64 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 K, 23 BB

Matz had a rough Double-A debut, allowing five earned runs and seven hits in 5.2 innings.



2. NICK TROPEANO, RHP (SBU, ’11) – Oklahoma City RedHawks (Astros Triple-A): 2.28 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 72 K, 22 BB

Tropeano has a 1.95 ERA in his last 10 starts.



3. SEAN NOLIN, LHP, (Seaford, ’08) – Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays Triple-A): 3.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 42 K, 24 BB

Nolin is on the seven-day disabled list. He walked 12 and struck out 11 in his last four starts.



4. CAM MARON, C (Hicksville, ’09) – St. Lucie Mets (Mets Single-A advanced): .294 average, .389 OBP, .407 slugging, 3 HR

Maron is 14-for-38 (.368) in his last 10 games.



5. KEITH COUCH, RHP (Adelphi, ’10) – Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox Double-A): 3.16 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 55 K, 15 BB

Couch had allowed 13 earned runs in a nine start run before a seven-run blowup on June 16.



6. KYLE HANSEN, RHP (St. Dominic, ’09) – Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox Single-A Advanced): 4.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 37 K, 14 BB

Hansen has held opponents scoreless in three of his last four outings.

7. PAT CANTWELL, C (SBU ’12) – Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Rangers): .244 average, .307 OBP, .289 slugging, 1 HR

Cantwell is 13-for-40 (.325) in his last 10 games.



8. BRYAN VERBITSKY, RHP (Hofstra, ’13) – Eugene Emeralds (Class-A Short Season Padres): 6.20 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 23 K, 13 BB

In nine innings with Eugene, Verbitsky’s allowed two hits and struck out 13.

9. JOSEPH PALUMBO, LHP (SJB, ’13) – AZL Rangers (Class Rookie Rangers): 2.00 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 6 K, 2 BB

The 19-year-old has allowed six hits in nine innings during his first two starts.



10. KEVIN KRAUSE, C, (SBU, ’14) – Jamestown Jammers (Class A Short Season Pirates): .241 average, .353 OBP, .655 slugging, 3 HR

In his first seven pro games, Krause has five extra-base hits in 29 at-bats.