Red Sox beat the major league-leading Braves 5-3 for 2-game sweep

BOSTON — Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run double off the Green Monster in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the major league-leading Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Wednesday night to sweep the two-game series.

Rafael Devers, Tristan Casas and Adam Duvall homered for Boston, which trailed 3-0 after Ozzie Albies hit a three-run shot for Atlanta in the sixth.

Boston has won four straight and is a season-best eight games over .500 at 55-47. Atlanta is 64-36.

Red Sox rookie starter Brayan Bello allowed four hits and all three runs in in six innings. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Joe Jacques (2-1) pitched the seventh for Boston, John Schreiber and Brennan Bernardino worked the eighth and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen finished for his 22nd save.

Devers got the Red Sox started in sixth with his 25th home run, a shot that landed in the right-field seats. In the seventh, Casas hit the first pitch he saw from Atlanta starter Spencer Strider to center for his 15th homer.

Down 3-2, Boston finally chased Strider when Connor Wong singled with one down in the seventh. Albies then committed an error on grounder hit directly at him. After a grounder by Jarren Duran moved Wong to third and Yu Chang to second, Turner gave the Red Sox the lead with a two-out double off Pierce Johnson (1-6) that banged off the left-field wall. Duvall homered in the eighth.

Boston Red Sox's Connor Wong, left, celebrates with Kenley Jansen after the Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Strider went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on six hits. He struck out 10 and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried didn’t make his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday because of illness. Manager Brian Snitker said there’s no reason to be concerned regarding the team’s ace pitcher, out since early May with forearm troubles.

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (shoulder) remains on track to face live hitters in a practice session with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. If that goes well, he could make a rehab start as early as next Tuesday. Sales hasn’t pitched for Boston since early June.

Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring on his home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

UP NEXT

RHP Yonny Chirinos (4-4, 4.02) is set to make his Atlanta debut Friday night at home against Milwaukee. Chirinos was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay.

Red Sox: RHP Kutter Crawford (4-5, 4.04) is slated to start Friday night at San Francisco.