Shohei Ohtani signs with Dodgers for record $700 million over 10 years

A player of unprecedented talents received, as expected, an unprecedented contract.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels' two-way phenom who won two American League MVP awards while with Anaheim the last six years, is changing uniforms but not coasts.

Ohtani, according to multiple reports Saturday afternoon, agreed to a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

"I pledge to always do what's best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” Ohtani posted Saturday on his Instagram page. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

Last month the 29-year-old Ohtani became the first two-time unanimous MVP winner — with this year’s award added to the one he took home in 2021.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys' support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever."

The Dodgers entered the winter as the favorite to land Ohtani and, after some twists and turns in the talks – which included some erroneous reporting Friday that the three-time All-Star might be close to signing a deal with the Blue Jays – they ultimately did. The cash-rich Dodgers still remain among the favorites – along with the Yankees and Mets – to sign star Japanese righthander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old is slated to begin meeting with interested teams this week in the U.S., starting with the Yankees on Monday or Tuesday.

Still, Saturday was entirely about Ohtani, whose free agency was holding up much of the sport’s big-name and money activity (the Yankees, not at any point involved in the pursuit of Ohtani, pulled off the biggest move of baseball’s winter meetings last week by acquiring Padres star outfielder Juan Soto).

The teams who were seriously engaged with Ohtani, a group that also included the Giants, were not focused on much of anything else until the pitcher/DH made his decision.

All of the negotiations, at the behest of Ohtani’s camp, took place with a minimum amount of information leaked to the media, unusual for this time of year. Doing so, it was widely believed inside the sport, might hurt a team’s chances of acquiring the once-in-a-lifetime player.

Ohtani, whose season came to an end in August after suffering a right elbow injury that required surgery and will likely keep him from pitching next season (but not hitting), batted .304 this past year with 44 homers and a 1.066 OPS in 135 games. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA from the mound at the time of the injury.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported there were “unprecedented deferrals” with the money in Ohtani’s contract, deferrals put in at the insistence of the player as to not hamstring the Dodgers when it comes to the luxury tax and adding further roster improvements down the road.

“This is a unique, historic contract for a unique, historic player,” Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, told MLB.com. “Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organization. He is excited to begin this partnership, and he structured his contract to reflect a true commitment from both sides to long-term success. Shohei and I want to thank all the organizations that reached out to us for their interest and respect, especially the wonderful people we got to know even better as this process unfolded. We know fans, media and the entire industry had a high degree of interest in this process, and we want to express our appreciation for their passion and their consideration as it played out.”