Stony Brook University alum Maxx Tissenbaum traded to Rays

Former Stony Brook University baseball player Maxx Tissenbaum was sent to the Tampa Bay organization on Wednesday as part of a seven-player trade between the Padres and Rays.

The full deal:

The Padres get reliever Alex Torres and minor league starter Jesse Hahn.

The Rays get Tissenbaum, versatile utility player Logan Forsythe, reliever Brad Boxberger and minor leaguers Matt Lollis and Matt Andriese.

Tissenbaum, a 22-year-old originally from Ontario, is a .282 hitter with a .375 on-base percentage and five home runs in two minor league seasons in the San Diego organization. He hit .277 with a .365 OBP for Single-A Fort Wayne in 2013.

Primarily a second baseman, Tissenbaum also played 22 games at shortstop last season.

From 2010-12 at Stony Brook, Tissenbaum hit .362 with a .427 OBP and 12 home runs. He was selected in the 11th round (345th overall) by the Padres in the 2012 amateur draft.