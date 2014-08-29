Travis d'Arnaud isn't moving anywhere

The Mets have little to no interest in trading catcher Travis d’Arnaud, a source told Newsday Friday afternoon, nor do they envision moving him to leftfield to protect him from suffering more concussions.

Manager Terry Collins told the Daily News that the idea had been discussed informally though it was not a likely scenario.

According to a source, Collins and his staff had talked of a position change, though the idea never gained any traction with the team’s upper-level decision-makers. Nevertheless, the report sparked speculation about trading d’Arnaud, even though such a move is highly unlikely.

For one, the Mets targeted d’Arnaud in the trade for Cy Young Award winner R.A. Dickey specifically because of his potential behind the plate. For all the trade possibilities that they reviewed in the winter of 2012, only the Blue Jays were willing to include a top-end catching prospect.

Also, moving d’Arnaud to leftfield would make his offensive production below average in comparison to others around at the league. At catcher, that same skill set would be above average.

Even though prospect Kevin Plawecki has emerged, the Mets regard having both in the system a good problem to have.