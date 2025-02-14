Yankees' Aaron Boone may get contract extension this spring

SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media at George...

Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to the media at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Feb. 11, 2025. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland

BRADENTON, Fla. – Hal Steinbrenner during his time as Yankees owner has held relatively firm to a personal policy of not talking extensions to those employed by the club, whether it be players, front office members or staff.

There have been, of course, exceptions, with Aaron Judge being the most recent of note.

Manager Aaron Boone is another.

Steinbrenner mentioned during a recent interview on the YES Network that he was open to extending Boone, whose one-year option for this season was picked up in November. General manager Brian Cashman disclosed Friday afternoon that something could get done in that regard before the end of spring training.

“I think so, yeah,” Cashman said during one of MLB’s Media Days that take place during spring training, this session at LECOM Park, where the Pirates train.

Boone, hired to replace Joe Girardi after the 2017 season, has never truly been embraced by Yankees fans, but he’s never been in danger of losing his job as he has consistently been in the good graces of club hierarchy – by Steinbrenner and Cashman most significantly. Boone also has been overwhelmingly well-liked by his players, with team captain Judge heading that list.

Boone has gone the longest of any Yankees manager without a title — seven years — but has overall been successful after taking the job with no previous coaching or managing experience, going 603-429 (.584) and making the postseason six times. Last season Boone led the Yankees to the AL East title – going an AL-best 94-68 – and to their first World Series appearance since 2009 (they lost to the Dodgers in five games).

“I know that if he wasn’t the Yankee manager, there’d be a feeding frenzy for him to be a manager that’s coveted elsewhere,” Cashman said. “Objectively, that’s how we see it, and we’re hopeful that we can find common ground to continue him leading our players from that dugout.”

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

