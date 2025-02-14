Marcus Stroman attends Yankees spring training on Friday and declares 'I'm a starter'

TAMPA, Fla. – Crisis averted.

For now.

Marcus Stroman, who missed the first two days of workouts with his fellow Yankees pitchers and catchers – his right under the collective bargaining agreement, which doesn’t require players to be on the field until Feb. 22 – arrived at Steinbrenner Field early Friday morning.

And the veteran righthander, whom the Yankees spent much of the winter trying to trade because of their starting pitching surplus and the $18 million he is owed for this season, said the delayed arrival wasn’t any kind of a statement from his standpoint about currently being on the outside in when it comes to the club’s rotation.

Still, he had a statement of his own when it came to being anything other than a starter this season.

“I’m a starter,” Stroman said, asked if he could handle a bullpen role. “See how it plays out. I’m a starter. I won’t pitch in the bullpen. I’m a starter.”

When the “I’m a starter” comment engendered the obvious follow-up – if it was some kind of message to the club – Stroman said it wasn’t.

“I’m a starter,” he said again. “That’s like me making the most basic statement. I’ve been a starter my entire career. And not many people can stay healthy and deal with 30-plus starts year after year after year.”

Stroman has indeed been durable throughout his 10-year career in the majors – he’s 87-85 with a 3.72 ERA overall – reaching 30 starts four times. Last season with the Yankees, his first in pinstripes, was an up-and-down campaign, one in which he went 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA in 29 starts (Stroman has averaged 25 starts per season in his career).

Still, the 33-year-old, a standout at Patchogue-Medford High School, won’t break camp with the club in the rotation should there be no injuries which, of course, cannot be assumed. No one at this time last year, for instance, saw Gerrit Cole missing the first two and a half months of the season.

But as things stand, the rotation comprises Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, last season’s AL Rookie of the Year.

“Not at all, because I’m not worried about it in that sense,” Stroman said of any conversations he’s had with manager Aaron Boone about his status. “I’m in incredible shape, my arm feels great. I’m ready to go 30-plus starts.”

Stroman, who was in camp from Day 1 last year with the rest of the pitchers and catchers, didn’t directly answer why Friday was the day he chose to take the field for workouts.

“Just felt like today was a good day to come,” Stroman said. “Valentine’s Day. Feel like the vibes are going to be proper.”

Stroman said during most off seasons he mostly “detached” from baseball news, kept abreast of the speculation surround him over the winter by his mother or the “small people I have around me.”

And, in many respects, baseball became secondary after the wildfires that ravaged California last month claimed the second home Stroman owns in Malibu.

“Just been dealing with a lot,” Stroman said. “There’s a lot of people going through a lot right now.”

As for his relationship with the organization, the pitcher described it as “perfect.”

“I love Boone," he said. "My relationship with everyone, Cash [general manager Brian Cashman], everyone involved, it’s perfect.”

For Boone’s standpoint, he said Friday morning he no issue with Stroman resolutely stating, “I’m a starter.”

“We’re building him up to be a starting pitcher,” Boone said, before referencing how much time, and how much can happen, between now and Opening Day. “That’s so far out there. We’ll obviously address anything we have to once we get into certain situations, but right now the focus is getting him ready to go. He’s got a ‘pen tomorrow, and it’s [about] getting him ready to start … that’s where his mindset should be.”