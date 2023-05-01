Yankees place Aaron Judge on 10-day injured list with right hip strain

The Yankees shelved hopes that Aaron Judge could get back from a right hip strain in just a few days and placed the star outfielder on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 28, before Monday’s first pitch against Cleveland at the Stadium.

It may represent the biggest blow to a team that has been laden with injuries and brought a 15-14 record into Monday’s game. The Yankees have 13 players on the injured list.

Judge will miss the three-game series against the Guardians as well as the three-game weekend series against the first-place Rays in Florida. The first day he will be able to return is May 8, when the Yankees host Oakland.

Franchy Cordero was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was in the clubhouse before the game.

Manager Aaron Boone said at his pregame news conference that Judge would do a light workout with throwing and possibly hitting before the club decided whether to put him on the IL. At that point he wasn’t confident in either direction.

“[I] just want to make sure we do right by him and what’s best for him and for us,” Boone said.

Judge, the newly anointed team captain after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract in the offseason, never made it sound as if this could be an injured list situation, at first suggesting it would be a matter of days before he returned to the lineup.

Judge played in all of the Yankees’ first 26 games and is batting .261 with six homers and 14 RBIs. The Yankees scored four runs in the three games he missed in Texas, all losses.

“I think Aaron’s also being realistic, too,” Boone said. “He understands what’s at stake and what’s important. We’re having real conversations . . . [We] want to understand where we are in the season, with whatever, 130 games to go, and obviously, how important he is. We want to make sure we’re in a good spot.”

Waiting on the decision meant a high-risk/high-reward investment by the Yankees — weighing playing with a short bench for several games against getting the reigning AL MVP back before the series with the Rays. Boone, however, saw the high risk as rushing Judge back.

Said Boone, “We’ve known that it’s a minor thing, but . . . the risk which we’re weighing is we don’t want to put him in a position to where he goes out and compromises somewhere else and the injury becomes something else or worse. That’s the biggest thing.”

After injuring the hip last Wednesday on a headfirst slide into third base against the Twins, Judge came out of Thursday’s win over the Rangers in Arlington during the fourth inning with what the team termed “right hip discomfort.” Boone said that night that he removed Judge rather than risk further aggravating the injury.

“Just a little grab in the hip area after that headfirst dive the other [day], kind of the whole right side’s been a little locked up,” Judge said after receiving an ambiguous MRI result in Texas. “It wasn’t until the second-to-last swing of the second at-bat, I kind of felt something grab.”

Judge has received treatment and reported improvement each day.

“The injury is minor, but we’re playing the long game here,” Boone said. “But at the same time, we don’t want to just say, ‘Oh, you’re on the IL no matter what.

“We want to make an honest assessment of where we think he’s at and does he have a good chance of being in a good physical position [to] not go out and hurt himself.”

Entering Monday’s game, the Yankees had scored three or fewer runs in 13 of their last 17 games. In those 13 games, they scored 24 runs and went 3-10.