Harrison Bader could be playing for Yankees by end of week

Harrison Bader could be patrolling centerfield for the Yankees before the end of the week.

Bader, who hasn’t played this season due to a strained left oblique suffered in spring training, was in the clubhouse before Monday’s game against Cleveland at the Stadium and took batting practice with the team. Manager Aaron Boone was asked about getting back before the team plays at Tampa Bay on Friday and replied “we'll make that decision here – probably over the next 24 hours.”

“I have felt really good and close to ready,” Bader said. “I can’t wait to get back because this is a really good team and I want to help them win games.”

Bader is a defense-first player with a career .245 batting average, but has yet to produce at the plate since he went on a minor league rehab assignment on April 21. In seven games between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and Double-A Somerset, he is just 3-for-25.

It would, however, improve the Yankees defensively. The starting outfield against the Guardians was not ideal – repurposed infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center, utilityman Oswaldo Cabrera in left and Willie Calhoun in right.

“The reports are he's looked really good,” Boone said. “I know he hasn't gotten a ton of hits, but I know he's been hitting the ball hard. He looks good. He feels good. He's moving well.

“The biggest thing is he's played two back-to-back games in the field where he went nine innings [then] seven innings then was the DH yesterday. So it's just a matter of do we want to have a couple more like that? Or do we bring him back and continue his buildup here? But . . . he looks ready to most of us.”

Severino to start rehab

Righthanded starter Luis Severino, out all season with a right lat strain, begins a minor league rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on Wednesday and could be back in pinstripes two weeks later. Boone said he is scheduled to throw 45 pitches and would then need two – or maybe three – more starts before joining the Yankees.

“It just depends on getting him built up,” Boone said. “If you kind of keep working it from there (to) 55-60 the next time. . . . You’d like him to be in that 70-80 range to feel good about him.”

Loaisiga could be out until August

It appears righthanded reliever Jonathan Loaisiga will not be back with the Yankees until at least August. He will have surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow on Tuesday and then will not be permitted to throw for three-to-six weeks before beginning a throwing program. Loaisiga last pitched on April 5 before going on the IL with elbow inflammation. . . . Righthanded reliever Lou Trivino, on the IL with a right elbow strain, was in Los Angeles Monday to get a second opinion from noted specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache. . . . Third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hasn’t played since April 5 due to a hamstring strain, hit on the field and took ground balls. Boone said there is no timetable for his return.