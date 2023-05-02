Yankees waste Domingo German's stellar start, collapse in ninth inning in loss to Guardians

In this moment in time, it seems like the Yankees cannot do anything right.

On Monday night against Cleveland, Domingo German was nothing short of exceptional. He breezed through 8 1/3 innings by recording 25 outs on 88 pitches and was in position to make a two-run lead stand up. He gave up a one-out single to Guardians leadoff hitter Steven Kwan and then the Yankees bullpen gave up the lead and the game in a 3-2 loss before 33,414 at the Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone called on Clay Holmes to get the last two outs and the closer faced three hitters and couldn’t get an out. He made a fielding error and gave up a single that loaded the bases before allowing Josh Naylor’s two-run single to tie the game. Wandy Peralta came on, issued a walk to loaded the bases before getting a strikeout and then walked Mike Zunino to foce in the go-ahead run.

“Just thought it was the right decision to do that there,” Boone said. “Obviously it didn’t work, so that falls on me.”

Jose Trevino sparked a two-run third inning with a 425-foot one out home run to left, the longest shot of his career. DJ LeMahieu added a two-out run-scoring single for the 2-0 lead.

“Domingo was great, but I wasn’t going to let him go back around there (a fourth time) with the tying runs coming to the plate, especially with the Amed Rosario matchup there,” Boone said. “That set up well for Clay. We don’t make the play there and it set up the inning.”

German allowed a Kwan single in the first before retiring 12 straight. He gave up a five-pitch walk in the fifth and then got the next 13 Guardians out. He allowed two hits and a walk on the night with five strikeouts. He said, through an interpreter, that fatigue had not set in yet but that when Boone came to get him “of course you want the opportunity to finish the game but at the same time you understand that’s the decision that our manager makes and I'm never going to disagree.”

German looked nothing like the pitcher who’d allowed 10 runs over 12 innings in his previous two starts.

“The biggest adjustment was the fastball command tonight,” he said. “I was able to spot it in good areas and . . . . (was) confident executing the curveball and changeup tonight.”

“Unbelievable performance by Domingo,” Holmes said. “It's just frustrating to kind of come in there and shut the door and . . . bottom line. I just need to be better. I just didn't get the job done.”