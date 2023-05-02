Yankees' Aaron Boone draws boos as taking out Domingo German in ninth backfires

“Eighty-eight pitches! 88 pitches!” the Yankees fan in front of the press box yelled over and over after the final out was made in the Yankees’ 3-2 loss to the Guardians on Monday night.

There were other things yelled, most of them about Aaron Boone and his continued employment as Yankees manager. Sorry, pal, shoulda saved your breath on that one.

Boone is not going anywhere, not even after he removed starter Domingo German after, you guessed it, 88 pitches (65 strikes) with one out in the ninth inning.

Steven Kwan had just lined a single to centerfield for Cleveland’s second hit and its first since the second batter of the game. The Yankees’ Aaron Judge-less, pop-gun offense had managed to give German a 2-0 lead.

As soon as Kwan’s single hit the turf, Boone was on his way to the mound to a torrent of boos from the crowd of 33,414.

German had been so overpowering that even after he ended up with a no-decision, the righthander (through an interpreter) still called the outing “one that I’ll be able to tell my grandkids about.”

Grandpa German will probably end the story before Boone took the ball from him and handed it to Clay Holmes. Before Holmes booted a comebacker for an error, allowed a single to load the bases, and then allowed a two-run single to Josh Naylor to tie the game at 2.

In came Wandy Peralta. His two-out, bases-loaded walk to Mike Zunino drove in the winning run in one of the Yankees’ worst defeats since . . .

Sunday.

Would you rather lose, 15-2, as the Yankees did on Sunday in Arlington, Texas? Or would you rather have your guts ripped out in the ninth inning?

That’s a question the Yankees and their fans got to ponder after the club fell to 15-15. The Yankees have dropped four in a row and eight of 11. They sit in last place in the AL East, 8 ½ games behind the rampaging Rays.

The Yankees will play Tampa Bay for the first time this weekend. They will go to Tropicana Field without Judge, who was finally placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday, four days after he suffered a right hip sprain on a slide.

Judge joins 12 of his teammates on the IL. That No. 99 was No. 13 is certainly unlucky for the Yankees, who are trying to head off a free-fall without their captain and best player.

The lineup is without the injured Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Harrison Bader and Josh Donaldson.

Bernie Williams, who was in the building, could have been the No. 3 hitter on Monday, even at age 54. Maybe 60-year-old YES announcer Paul O’Neill could have gotten in a few swings, too.

After giving up the lead, the Yankees sent up 3-4-5 — the heart of their order, such as it is — against grade A Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase.

Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu grounded out. Aaron Hicks, who had come in for defense, swung through a 3-and-2 pitch. Ballgame. The boos came fast and hard, some for Hicks, others for the way the night had ended in a game that took just 2:06.

It would have taken about 1:40 if Boone had left in German and if German had gotten the final two outs. What was the worst that could have happened if Boone had let German throw pitch No. 89 to former Met Amed Rosario?

A game-tying two-run homer. That’s the worst that could have happened.

“I just thought it was the right decision to do that there,” Boone said. “Obviously, it didn’t work out, so ultimately that falls on me. Domingo was great, but I wasn’t going to let him go around there with the tying runs at the plate.”

You can yell in Boone’s direction all you want, but this is the way the game is played today. Front offices don’t want starters facing hitters three times, let alone four. It’s why Boone had a reliever up in every inning starting with the sixth even though German was cruising.

“That’s a difficult one,” Boone said of the loss.

That’s something the manager and that fan in front of the press box can agree on.