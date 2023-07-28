Aaron Judge activated from IL by the Yankees

Aaron Judge last played a game on June 3, yet he still leads the Yankees with 19 home runs.

The first part of that sentence will change Friday as the Yankees activated their captain from the 10-day injured list after he missed the last 42 games since suffering a sprained right big toe barreling through the rickety bullpen fence in rightfield at Dodger Stadium.

Judge will bat second and DH as the Yankees travel to Baltimore to begin a three-game series against the first-place Orioles.

The Yankees announced the news on social media with a video and a simple message: "Welcome back, Cap."



The Yankees optioned Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Judge.

The Yankees went 19-23 without Judge, slashing .220/.296/.374 in that stretch. Because of that, they enter this weekend’s series in last place in the division, eight games behind Baltimore and 2 ½ games behind the Blue Jays for the AL’s third and final wild-card spot.

With Erik Boland