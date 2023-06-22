Yankees' Aaron Judge shows a little progress in recovery from toe injury

Finally, some tangible progress for Aaron Judge.

“He was in the pool yesterday,” Aaron Boone said before Thursday night’s series finale against the Mariners at the Stadium. “He’s able to do more balancing and strength things, things he wasn’t really able to do at all four or five days ago. He’s starting to get to those points. Hopefully, we get to the point at the end of the week [before Sunday where] he starts doing some throwing and maybe some light hitting.”

Though that, without question, is a positive, as Judge has been relegated to doing very little physically of late, the Yankees are still a ways away from providing a time frame for when the reigning American League MVP will return from the right big toe sprain that landed him on the injured list June 7.

Judge has received two PRP [platelet-rich plasma] injections in the toe since the injury occurred June 3, when his right foot banged hard into the cement base of the bullpen door in right field at Dodger Stadium as he made a running catch, and subsequently crashed through the door, on a deep drive by J.D. Martinez.

The first shot occurred June 6 and the second came last Thursday. After feeling a significant amount of pain in the days after the second shot, it has dissipated dramatically since.

“I do feel like he’s turned the corner with the last PRP shot,” Boone said Thursday. “Still going slowly, but I feel like real progress [has been made].”

Speaking Tuesday, GM Brian Cashman said “wish I did” when asked about a timetable for Judge’s return.

“It’s a unique injury. The most important thing we need to do is make sure that he’s healed when we start to deploy him,” Cashman said. “Because we don’t want this thing to come back on us at any point because [he] wasn’t 110% ready to go.”

Calhoun to the IL

As expected, Willie Calhoun was placed on the IL Wednesday with a left quad strain, an injury incurred in the eighth inning Wednesday night when the outfielder ran to first trying to beat out a grounder to third. Utility man Oswaldo Cabrera was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding roster move.

“It’s really sore today,” Calhoun said Thursday in the clubhouse. “It’s similar to a few years ago.”

Calhoun suffered a similar injury a few years ago and said it took 3-4 weeks for him to heal. Calhoun was scheduled for an MRI on the quad Thursday afternoon and was slated to get a PRP injection in the coming days.

Hamilton close

Righty Ian Hamilton, a bullpen surprise the first six weeks of the season before hitting the IL May 17 with a right groin strain, will make a rehab appearance Saturday with Double-A Somerset. Hamilton, who had 1.23 ERA in 16 games, could be activated at some point during the Yankees’ upcoming six-game trip, which starts Tuesday in Oakland.