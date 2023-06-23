Yankees can't do anything right in lopsided loss to Mariners at the Stadium

In a word: hideous.

Yankees fans, no doubt, had plenty of other words at the ready.

Playing arguably their worst game of the season, the Yankees, whose overall performance Thursday night should have been accompanied by the old Benny Hill Show theme song, were spanked by the Mariners, 10-2, in front of an angry crowd of 42,440 at the Stadium, most of whom were long gone by night’s end.

“Awful day at the park for us,” Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees (41-34), who won the first two games of the series, did not get their first hit against Seattle righthander Bryan Woo, who came in 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA, until Gleyber Torres dumped a single to right with one out in the sixth.

The game, one in which the Yankees were outhit 11-5 and finished with Isiah Kiner-Falefa pitching the final inning, had been decided well before then.

Kiner-Falefa, who struck out one in a perfect top of the ninth, hit a two-run homer in the bottom half to put the Yankees on the board.

“We had a chance to sweep today and we didn’t come close to that at all,” Anthony Rizzo said. “Domingo’s out there trying to get us some length and we boot balls behind him, that’s the really frustrating part.”

That would be Domingo German, shelled by the Red Sox in his previous start in Boston when he allowed seven runs and seven hits over two innings of a 15-5 loss, was actually worse Thursday. The righthander, who had been among the more consistent Yankee starters before the step backward at Fenway Park last weekend, had the worst start of his career, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) and eight hits over 3 1⁄3 innings.

Rizzo referenced the three errors the Yankees made — Rizzo had one of them — in a slipshod third inning but the Mariners (36-37) were already ahead 6-0 through two.

German (4-5, 5.10), who allowed four homers, was finally pulled by Boone with one out in the fourth and the Yankees trailing 10-0.

“Sometimes it happens,” German said through his interpreter. “It’s hard to figure out where the issue is, if it’s mechanical, if it’s the release point, are they adjusting? Are they seeing the pitch well? It’s one of those things that’s hard to figure out but at the same time you’ve go to keep working. It doesn’t stop.”

German was booed, as expected, though not as vociferously as one would have thought. But the crowd by that point likely had been placed into a state of numbness from Seattle scoring four runs in the first, two in the second and two more in the third.

German’s night started well with a strikeout looking of leadoff man Jarred Kelenic. But five straight Mariners reached, the big blow in the inning Eugenio Suarez’s two-run double that made it 3-0. Former Yankee Mike Ford delivered a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead.

“I thought with Kelenic, I thought right away it looked like his stuff was good,” Boone said. “I thought stuff-wise, it was coming out hot. And then he just started making mistakes with the breaking ball.”

Kolten Wong led off the second with his first homer of the season to make it 5-0. Ty France made it 6-0 later in the inning with his seventh homer.

The Yankees performed as if banana peels were strewn across the infield in the third. And Josh Donaldson, who heard plenty of boos after flying softly to right in the second, played an ignominious role in the inning.

After Suarez walked with one out, Ford hit a trickler toward a charging Donaldson, who fielded the ball, then lost it on the transfer trying to make a play at second. He retrieved the ball and threw toward the on-the-run German covering third as Suarez headed there. But German dropped the ball, the double error — one on Donaldson and one on German — allowing the Suarez to score to make it 7-0 as boos rained down again on Donaldson (the veteran third baseman’s misery at the plate continued as he went 0-for-3 to extend his current skid to 4-for-43).

Ford was awarded third on the play and came in on Caballero’s sacrifice fly to center that made it 8-0.

“Just a tough night but also, you’re in the arena and you get punched in the mouth and it’s not fun to go through something like that, especially at home,” Boone said.