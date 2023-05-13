Aaron Judge hits pair of 2-run homers as Yankees storm back to beat Rays

It was just six days before the Yankees handed a six-run lead to their ace at Tropicana Field, victory against the Rays last Sunday afternoon seemingly fait accompli.

But the day soon unraveled in a flurry of extra-base hits, it eventually ending with perhaps the toughest Yankees’ loss of the young season.

“It feels awful,” Cole said afterward.

The Yankees reversed the script on Saturday.

Down six runs to Rays ace Shane McClanahan going into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Yankees stormed back and ultimately took home a wild 9-8 victory in front of 44,714 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (23-18), who were actually outhit, 12-10, received a pair of two-run homers from Aaron Judge, one key two-run homer from Kyle Higashioka and more heads-up work from rookie Anthony Volpe in the batter’s box and on the bases.

The eruption from the bats, coming after Friday night’s come-from-behind victory, overshadowed to a degree another poor outing by Nestor Cortes. The lefthander allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings, bumping his season ERA to 5.53.

The Rays (30-11) took a 1-0 lead in the second and made it 6-0 in the fifth, the highlight of the five-run inning Yandy Diaz’s grand slam.

There was no reason to believe McClanahan, 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA coming in and with a 3.26 ERA in his career vs. the Yankees, would allow a second straight comeback.

But, after Jake Bauers drew a walk to start the bottom of the fifth and he came in on Higashioka’s homer to left, the catcher’s third of the year, to make it 6-2. Gleyber Torres, hitting leadoff, walked and Judge took a 0-and-1 slider opposite field to right, his seventh homer making it 6-4.

After Jimmy Cordero, who took over for Cortes with one out in the fifth, struck out two in a perfect sixth, the Yankees tagged the Rays for five more.

Volpe spurred the rally, catching Tampa Bay off-guard with a bunt single to third to start the inning. He then stole second, which made the rookie 12-for-12 in stolen bases this season. Bauers lined out to left and pinch hitter Willie Calhoun flied to center. But with Gleyber Torres up, Volpe stole third, then came in on a wild pitch to make it 6-5. Torres walked and Judge sent a 2-and-1 slider into the second deck in left to give the Yankees their first lead at 7-6. Anthony Rizzo then shocked the Rays by bunting toward the third base side for a single and DJ LeMahieu walked. In came righty Javy Guerra and Oswaldo Cabrera, who pinch hit for Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth, poked a two-run single to right for a 9-6 lead.

The Rays got within 9-8 on Randy Arozarena’s two-out, two-run single in the seventh off Clay Holmes. The righthander came on for Ron Marinaccio, who left with runners and second and third and one out.

Holmes stranded a runner at second with a scoreless eighth and Wandy Peralta struck out one and walked one in a scoreless ninth for his second save in three chances.