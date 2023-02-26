Aaron Judge and Atlanta manager Brian Snitker big fans of each other

TAMPA, Fla. — Aaron Judge was among the league leaders in intentional walks last season with 19.

That was not a surprise, given the amount of damage he did to opposing pitchers throughout a year in which he hit an American League-record 62 home runs.

But no, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said with a laugh late Sunday morning at Steinbrenner Field, an intentional pass would not be happening at any point that afternoon when Judge came to the plate.

“I’m not sure I’d get out of town,” Snitker said. “They’d probably stone me right here.”

Snitker, 67, a lifer in the Atlanta organization who led the team to a World Series title in 2021 in his sixth season as manager, began enumerating the reasons he would pitch to Judge.

“I want to watch him hit!” he said, laughing again, before veering slightly off-topic. “I hope I can talk to him and meet him,” he said.

About a minute later, the opportunity presented itself as Judge arrived on the field for batting practice. Snitker quickly popped out of the Atlanta dugout and waited for Judge to finish a round of BP before introducing himself and chatting for a few minutes.

“I’d like to congratulate him on all of his success,” Snitker said before the meeting. “I just admire the hell out of that kid. He plays the game the right way, he presents himself the right way. He’s everything good in what we’re doing here is the way I look at this guy. I applaud all of his success. I admire him and I love watching him.”

After Sunday’s game, Judge said he was flattered that Snitker made a point of wanting to meet him. Judge had met another Snitker at last year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles — Troy Snitker, Brian’s son, who is the Astros' co-hitting coach and was a part of the AL staff.

“It was amazing because I’ve been a fan of Brian for quite a few years,” Judge said Sunday. “Just how he’s managed his team, led them all the way to a World Series championship vs. some tough opponents, and the tough division that they play in. But I think I just always loved his passion for the game, how he sticks up for his players. He also manages the game the right way. I can see the passion through his players through and through.”

Of the manager’s “I want to watch him hit” comment, Judge appeared equally flattered.

“It’s an incredible feeling just because I think he understands what type of work gets put into this craft, and to see somebody appreciate your craft and appreciate your hard work, there’s no bigger compliment,” Judge said. “From your teammates, hearing something like that [is nice], but from an opposing manager, someone that’s in the game and sees it on a daily basis and has so many great players on his team, to hear that from someone like that is pretty cool.”

Well before hearing that, Judge heard his name through the Steinbrenner Field speakers by public address announcer Paul Olden during pregame introductions.

Judge did not want to leave the Yankees via free agency — and the club did not want to lose him — but there were plenty of tense moments organizationally before he finally agreed to come back into the fold in early December, signing a nine-year, $360 million deal.

“Hearing your name called for the New York Yankees never gets old — if it's in Tampa, if it's in New York,” Judge said. “It’s something I didn't want to stop hearing once I became a free agent. To hear that those words again . . . it was an exciting moment.”

The reigning AL MVP went 1-for-1 with a walk in the Yankees’ 7-0 split-squad victory over Atlanta (the Yankees beat the Blue Jays, 9-5, in Dunedin in the other split-squad game).

Receiving the day’s loudest ovations — both during pregame introductions and before his first time at the plate — Judge reached on an infield single in the first inning against righty Bryce Elder. He walked on six pitches in the second against righty Matt Swarmer.