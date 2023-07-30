Yankees' Aaron Judge not in starting lineup vs. Orioles on Sunday

BALTIMORE — Aaron Boone was true to his word.

He said on Friday that Aaron Judge would start two of the three games against the Orioles this weekend and followed through on it.

Even after Judge walked three times Friday in his return after missing 42 games with a right big toe sprain and went 3-for-5 with a home run Saturday night, the reigning American League MVP was on the bench for Sunday night’s series finale (but was available to pinch hit).

“Not that difficult of a decision,” Boone said before the game. “It’s difficult to not have him in there, you don’t like that part. But kind of feel like we had to do it.”

When Judge played Friday, it was his first time facing big-league pitching in a game since June 3 when he suffered the injury in Los Angeles. He played two simulated games in Tampa — last Tuesday and Wednesday in Tampa at the club’s minor league complex — before coming back.

Judge, very much like Derek Jeter, the player he’s often compared to and the last Yankees’ captain before him, never wants to sit.

But with the Yankees in the midst of a stretch of 13 games in a row and Judge somewhat compromised — he has said the toe won’t be truly 100% the rest of the season — Boone has said the club needs to be “smart” when it comes to his playing time.

“I think he understands where we’re at,” said Boone, who plans to start Judge in nine, maybe 10 of those 13 games.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Judge said of the occasional rest: “I understand it, I’m not happy about it. That’s a discussion we’ll have. See the schedule we come up with and kind of go from there.”

Loaisiga sharp

Righthanded reliever Jonathan Loiasiga, out since April 6 with right elbow inflammation, started a rehab assignment Sunday with Low-A Tampa and retired all six batters he faced in two scoreless innings, striking out two. He’s expected to need at least four appearances before being activated.

“He seems to be in a really good spot,” Boone said. “Looking forward to getting him back. We know the impact he can have in the back of our pen.”