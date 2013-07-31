Yanks' target Alberto Callaspo reportedly traded to Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- It has been fairly quiet for the Yankees in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline, but don't take that to mean nothing will happen before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

General manager Brian Cashman, after all, has made last-day deals a staple in recent seasons.

The Yanks reportedly were targeting Angels third baseman Alberto Callaspo, but he was traded to the Athletics last night.

Entering Tuesday night, the switch-hitting Callaspo was hitting .253 with a .323 OBP, five homers and 36 RBIs in 85 games this season. Hardly eye-popping numbers but perhaps better than the revolving door the club has been using at third, especially with Alex Rodriguez unlikely to play this season.

Now he is no longer an option.

The Yankees have had interest in the Phillies' Michael Young, but the veteran has a full no-trade clause and doesn't seem inclined to OK a deal to the Bronx. A trade for Mariners righthanded hitting outfielder/first baseman Michael Morse, whom the Yankees have been scouting heavily, also does not appear likely.

Though much of the pre-deadline attention has been focused on attaining a bat, voices in the organization have been pushing for pitching depth.

Joe Girardi said he doesn't "waste a lot of time" paying attention to rumors this time of year, but he checks in with Cashman.

"We talk," Girardi said. "I know they have a lot of [scouts] in town making evaluations of what we should do, and they'll make some moves if they think it's going to help us for sure."

Nix returns

Jayson Nix, on the DL since July 2 with a right hamstring strain, was activated and started at third. Girardi hedged when asked if Nix, hitting .236 with a .303 OBP and two homers and 20 RBIs in 73 games, would assume everyday-third-baseman duties.

"I'll look at it every day," Girardi said. "There's nothing etched in stone."

Girardi didn't rule out Eduardo Nuñez, who had been playing shortstop exclusively with Derek Jeter out, getting a look at third.

"I don't know what we're going to do there," he said. "I want to see him work out there a couple of days before we do anything."