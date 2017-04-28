Aroldis Chapman hasn’t complained of pain, says Yankees GM Brian Cashman

BOSTON — Whatever the camera seemed to show Wednesday night, it wasn’t Aroldis Chapman indicating an injury.

“Bottom line is, he hasn’t complained about anything,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Thursday.

Chapman threw 33 pitches in the Yankees’ 3-1 victory Wednesday night, allowing one run in a rough ninth. After striking out Josh Rutledge to end it, one camera shot showed Chapman appear to wince and touch his elbow area, albeit briefly.

Immediately after the game the closer said he was OK, and Joe Girardi said Chapman was available Thursday night.

“My guess is he’s OK today,” Girardi said Thursday. “I think if his workload was heavier before, I would be more worried about him.”

Chapman’s outing Wednesday was his first in four days and second appearance in nine days.

Sanchez rehab ready

Cashman said Gary Sanchez, on the DL since April 8 with a right biceps strain, will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, likely with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“He’ll have to catch a little bit and he’ll DH,” Cashman said, not specifying how long the assignment will last.

Sanchez, who has been throwing at 120 feet, took BP on the field for the first time Thursday.

Welcome back, Didi

Didi Gregorius will return to the lineup Friday night when the Yankees start a three-game series at the Stadium against the Orioles.

Gregorius has been out since the start of the season with the right shoulder strain he suffered in the spring while playing for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic.

“We’ve been fortunate because [Ronald] Torreyes has played so well,” Girardi said. “But it’s good to have him back.”

Torreyes was hitting .290 going into Thursday night’s game.

All good for Judge

Though he ended up feeling a bit of discomfort from his head-first flip into the stands Wednesday in catching a foul ball, rightfielder Aaron Judge was back in the lineup Thursday night.

“He said he’s a little sore but he’s ready to go,” Girardi said.