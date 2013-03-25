Bothered by headaches, Mariano Rivera says 'everything is fine'

TAMPA, Fla. -- Mariano Rivera, who has been battling migraine-like headaches, had an MRI last week and reported Sunday that "everything is fine."

Rivera, who pitched a scoreless inning in the Yankees' 7-6, 10-inning win over the Rays, said the headaches did not affect his availability to pitch. But they were troubling to the 43-year-old and he wanted to get them checked out.

"When it comes to my head, I'm worried," he said. "So I have to check. I don't like to feel headaches. I don't like to feel that stuff. I just wanted to know what is it. I wanted to know that everything was fine."

Rivera, who had blood drawn and tested, also revealed that he "hates needles."

Short takeEduardo Nuñez, who will play shortstop until Derek Jeter is ready, went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI . . . and didn't commit an error. "We've been pleased with the way he's [gone] about his business," Joe Girardi said. "He's worked very hard on his defense. He's swung the bat well. He's run the bases well. He provides a speed option that we really didn't have last year. You get him and [Brett Gardner] in the lineup and it could create some problems."

Extra bases

Long-shot roster hopeful Ronnier Mustelier helped his cause with a walk-off home run. It was the 28-year-old's second homer of spring training and lifted his average to .324 . . . Kevin Youkilis homered twice and had four RBIs. He has five homers. Travis Hafner hit his second . . . Brian Cashman said Brennan Boesch (sore rib cage) is feeling better. "He thinks we're overly cautious," he said. Boesch, out since Friday, could return Tuesday . . . The Yankees are off Monday.