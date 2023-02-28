The general managers in New York team sports since Brian Cashman became Yankees GM 

The Yankees promoted Brian Cashman to general manager in February 1998, after Bob Watson resigned. Cashman had been an assistant general manager with the Yankees prior to that.

In the 25 years since, Cashman has remained the team's general manager, something nearly unimaginable given the hiring and firing history of his first boss on the job, George Steinbrenner. He went through 12 GMs between buying the Yankees in 1973 and hiring Cashman in 1998. (George Steinbrenner died in 2010, leaving his sons Hank and Hal in charge.)

Since 1998, other New York pro sports team have had their share of turnover at the position. See the chart below for all the details.