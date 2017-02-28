Chad Green keeps up with other candidates for last two starting spots

SARASOTA, Fla. — Joe Girardi has said the best-case scenario for him this spring training would be seeing all five candidates for the two open rotation spots throwing well.

He’s gotten his wish so far.

Chad Green, the last of the five to throw, went two scoreless innings Monday in the Yankees’ 4-1 victory over the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium.

“First time through, everyone’s been good, and that’s what you want to see,” Girardi said. “Hopefully, their off speed will become sharper, they’ll [face] lineups twice and you get a better evaluation, but first time through, they all did their job.”

Green, 25, started eight games and relieved in four for the Yankees last season.

Green said the solid outings by the other contenders — Adam Warren, Luis Severino, Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell — didn’t add pressure to Monday’s outing.

“Those guys are pitching well,” he said. “But I’m just trying to focus on myself. Whatever happens happens.”

New York Yankees pitcher Chad Green throws from the mound during spring training on Thursday Feb. 23, 2017, at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Early Bird

Greg Bird collected his first hits of spring training, doubling twice. But after each double, Bird was thrown out at third on a grounder.

“Those are bad reads, straight up,” Bird said. “I’ll learn from it. I take pride in that, so I have to get better at that. I’ll get better at it.”

After the second one, when Bird was easily thrown out by the pitcher on a grounder to the left side of the mound, bench coach Rob Thomson told him: “Field 4 tomorrow [morning], ground ball reads.”

Girardi smiled in confirming Thomson’s comments. But while pointing out that Bird would be leaving early on the team bus for a split-squad game in Fort Myers against the Red Sox, he wasn’t in full joke mode about it.

“You try to weigh the good he did today against the mistakes,” Girardi said. “Those are things we need to clean up and he needs to clean up.”

Judge 2, Kim 0

Aaron Judge had an eventful afternoon. The Orioles’ Hyun Soo Kim singled toward the line in right with two outs in the second and decided to challenge Judge. He chose poorly. Judge delivered a strike to shortstop Jorge Mateo, who tagged the sliding Kim in plenty of time for the third out. Judge led off the fourth with a towering fly to left that Kim lost in the sun, allowing the 6-7, 275-pound Judge, who hustled out of the box, to pull into third with a triple.