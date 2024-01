The Yankees on Friday announced the signing of righthander Cody Poteet to a one-year major-league contract.

Poteet, 29, is coming back from 2022 Tommy John surgery. He made one Triple-A appearance last season, throwing two innings on Sept. 23.

From 2021-22, Poteet appeared in 19 games (nine starts) for Miami. He went 2-4 with a 4.45 ERA.