Derek Jeter to attend his first Yankees Old-Timers' Day
What's a Yankees Old-Timers' Day without . . . Derek Jeter?
Jeter will make his first appearance at the Yankees' traditional event honoring its players of the past on Sept. 9 at Yankee Stadium. Jeter will be among the 29 members of the 1998 World Series championship team being celebrated that Saturday afternoon.
The 1998 Yankees went 114-48 in the regular season -- second most in MLB history -- then went 11-2 in the postseason en route to sweeping the San Diego Padres in the World Series. The Yankees' 125 total wins that season is the most of any team in MLB history, playoffs included.
Jeter, now 49 and father of three daughters and one son with his wife, Hannah, retired after the 2014 season with the sixth most hits in MLB history (3,465).
The on-field ceremony and introductions will start shortly after noon. No game will be played, as also was the case last season. After player introductions, Yankees broadcasters Suzyn Waldman, Michael Kay and John Sterling will host a roundtable Q&A with former Yankees.
Those attending Yankees Old-Timers' Day
(* = first-time attendees)
Jesse Barfield
Aaron Boone
*Ryan Bradley
Scott Brosius
*Jim Bruske
*Mike Buddie
Homer Bush
David Cone
Bucky Dent
Brian Doyle
*Todd Erdos
*Mike Figga
John Flaherty
Joan Ford (widow of Whitey Ford)
Ron Guidry
Charlie Hayes
Orlando “El Duque” Hernández
*Mike Jerzembeck
*Derek Jeter
Graeme Lloyd
Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)
Tino Martinez
Hideki Matsui
Ramiro Mendoza
Gene Monahan
Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)
Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)
Jeff Nelson
Paul O’Neill
Andy Pettitte
Jorge Posada
Tim Raines
Willie Randolph
Mariano Rivera
Mickey Rivers
Luis Sojo
Shane Spencer
*Mike Stanton
Darryl Strawberry
*Jay Tessmer
Joe Torre
David Wells
Roy White