Derek Jeter to attend his first Yankees Old-Timers' Day

What's a Yankees Old-Timers' Day without . . . Derek Jeter?

Jeter will make his first appearance at the Yankees' traditional event honoring its players of the past on Sept. 9 at Yankee Stadium. Jeter will be among the 29 members of the 1998 World Series championship team being celebrated that Saturday afternoon.

The 1998 Yankees went 114-48 in the regular season -- second most in MLB history -- then went 11-2 in the postseason en route to sweeping the San Diego Padres in the World Series. The Yankees' 125 total wins that season is the most of any team in MLB history, playoffs included.

Jeter, now 49 and father of three daughters and one son with his wife, Hannah, retired after the 2014 season with the sixth most hits in MLB history (3,465).

The on-field ceremony and introductions will start shortly after noon. No game will be played, as also was the case last season. After player introductions, Yankees broadcasters Suzyn Waldman, Michael Kay and John Sterling will host a roundtable Q&A with former Yankees.

Those attending Yankees Old-Timers' Day

(* = first-time attendees)

Jesse Barfield

Aaron Boone

*Ryan Bradley

Scott Brosius

*Jim Bruske

*Mike Buddie

Homer Bush

David Cone

Bucky Dent

Brian Doyle

*Todd Erdos

*Mike Figga

John Flaherty

Joan Ford (widow of Whitey Ford)

Ron Guidry

Charlie Hayes

Orlando “El Duque” Hernández

*Mike Jerzembeck

*Derek Jeter

Graeme Lloyd

Jill Martin (widow of Billy Martin)

Tino Martinez

Hideki Matsui

Ramiro Mendoza

Gene Monahan

Diana Munson (widow of Thurman Munson)

Kay Murcer (widow of Bobby Murcer)

Jeff Nelson

Paul O’Neill

Andy Pettitte

Jorge Posada

Tim Raines

Willie Randolph

Mariano Rivera

Mickey Rivers

Luis Sojo

Shane Spencer

*Mike Stanton

Darryl Strawberry

*Jay Tessmer

Joe Torre

David Wells

Roy White