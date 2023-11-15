Yankees ace Gerrit Cole wins his first Cy Young Award in unanimous vote

Gerrit Cole at last can cross a significant item off his career wish list.

No. 1 by a long shot — a World Series title — remains elusive, but Cole finally is a Cy Young Award winner.

The 33-year-old, who finished a close second (to teammate Justin Verlander) in 2019 voting while with the Astros, won this year’s honor in a landslide in results announced Wednesday night.

Cole, who went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA in an MLB-leading 33 starts, took home all 30 first-place votes. Sonny Gray finished second.

The righthander was, for the most part, on top of his game from the start of the season through the end.

Cole allowed three hits in six scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Giants on Opening Day and, in his final start of the season Sept. 27 at Toronto, threw a two-hit shutout in a 6-0 victory. He started this season's All-Star Game in Seattle, another career goal accomplished.

“He’s the best pitcher in the game,” Aaron Judge said after that game in Toronto. “This is Gerrit Cole’s era, that’s for sure. He’s the benchmark for what an ace is supposed to be like, on and off the field.”

How consistent was Cole?

He allowed two or fewer runs in 26 of those 33 starts, Four starts could be categorized as “bad,” a quartet of outings in which Cole allowed 20 earned runs in 21 innings. In his 29 other starts, Cole had a 1.90 ERA.

Though many big-league starters tire down the stretch of the 162-game season, Cole got even stronger, going 5-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his final seven starts.

Cole, signed to a nine-year, $324 million free-agent deal before the 2020 season, is revered by fellow Yankees pitchers, pretty much all of them mentored by the ace in some way — whether it be tips about pitch sequencing, before-start preparation or in-game adjustments.

And then there is his, they say, otherworldly attention to detail.

“The thing I respect about him the most,” Nestor Cortes said toward the end of the season, “is he’s the highest-paid pitcher and still goes about it as if he’s working for a contract. He wants to win. All the time.”

Cole downplayed the possibility of winning the Cy Young the last two months of the season, even as it became apparent it was his award to lose and winning it was something his teammates desperately wanted to see happen.

“I’m just very grateful for my teammates because in the 33 games I was able to play this year, they showed up every single time,” Cole said after his complete game in his final start. “And I think lately they kind of rallied around that fact [being the favorite for the Cy Young]. And maybe in a certain sense, after some of our collective hopes [as a team] fell by the wayside, it motivated them to continue to play hard, and I’m just so grateful for that.”