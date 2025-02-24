Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton returns to New York to meet with team doctor

TAMPA, Fla. – Asked about the progress of Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who hasn’t performed any baseball activities since position players reported for camp because of inflammation in the tendons in both elbows, manager Aaron Boone said there was “nothing imminent on baseball stuff.”

There was, however, something that was imminent: a visit to New York to meet with team doctor Christopher Ahmad for further evaluation.

It was not immediately clear exactly when Stanton, relegated in the early days of the spring to some light agility work in the outfield, was sent back to New York, though he was not spotted outside at any point on Sunday before the Yankees’ 4-0 loss to the Tigers at Steinbrenner Field.

“Just treatment basically right now,” Boone said.

Stanton reported with the rest of the Yankees' position players on Feb. 16, with Boone saying that day the DH had been dealing with the equivalent of “tennis elbow.”

Speaking on Feb. 17, Stanton disclosed then he had not swung a bat in at least “three to four weeks” and did not paint an overly optimistic picture of how he was feeling.

“We’ll see how that goes,” Stanton said of being ready for Opening Day.