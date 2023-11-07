Hal Steinbrenner defensive and secretive about Yankees' offseason plans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Long on vagueness and short on specifics and — at least publicly — even shorter on organizational introspection, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner did not provide much encouragement to fans pleading for changes in how his franchise operates after a playoff-less season.

Nor did Steinbrenner’s Zoom news conference on Tuesday provide much encouragement to the many in his organization desperate for some signs of change in methodology.

The message, distilled to its essence, amounted to this: Trust us.

Though calling the 2023 season “unacceptable” and acknowledging “we accomplished nothing,” Steinbrenner said there could be “personnel changes” coming, but did not elaborate.

Steinbrenner, like general manager Brian Cashman has been, was defensive about an analytics department that runs just about every sector of the organization and has come under increasing fire after years of mostly plaudits and adulatory coverage.

“Analytics has taken a lot of heat, not justified in my opinion,” Steinbrenner said.

Steinbrenner did disclose the outside firm he hired to evaluate the organization, Zelus Analytics, was recommended by assistant GM Mike Fishman, who oversees the club’s analytics department.

Steinbrenner also raised the ire of some in his employ by saying, in defending the analytics department, the disastrous acquisition of Joey Gallo from the Rangers at the 2021 trade deadline was a “unanimous” decision on the part of baseball operations.

Multiple sources in the organization, at the time of the deal and again reached Tuesday afternoon, said that was far from the case, the primary red flag raised being that Gallo simply would not be able to handle the spotlight of playing in the cauldron that is New York.

As for the three-day series of meetings that took place in Tampa the week after the season ended that included about 15 members of baseball operations — meetings Steinbrenner said lasted some eight hours per day and characterized as having gotten “heated” at times — the owner implemented on himself the gag order he put on the group before the meetings began.

“These were private meetings,” Steinbrenner said. “I can only assure you they were extensive. There were extensive discussions about every single thing we do and are we doing it the right way, the most efficient way, to turn this thing around?”

The meetings, which Steinbrenner did not attend as to encourage as much open dialogue as possible but resulted in him receiving in his estimation “40 pages” of notes, were run by Cashman (scheduled to make his first public comments of the offseason late Tuesday afternoon).

Among those joining Cashman at those three-day meetings were manager Aaron Boone, three of Cashman’s special advisers — former big-league GMs Omar Minaya, Brian Sabean and Jim Hendry — director of pro scouting Matt Daley, director of amateur scouting Damon Oppenheimer, vice president of baseball operations Tim Naehring and vice president of player development Kevin Reese.

Fishman attended as did more than a few from his department, including director of baseball operations Matt Ferry and Steinbrenner’s nephew, Stephen Swindal Jr., the club’s assistant director of player development. The latter pair’s influence over day-to-day operations of the club has grown exponentially in recent years.

As for Boone, Steinbrenner said he spoke to multiple current players — and former players such as Andy Pettitte and Nick Swisher, now both with undefined organizational roles — in deciding to ultimately bring the manager back for a seventh season (Boone has a year left on his contract).

“The players respect him as a manager, they want to play for him and win for him,” Steinbrenner said.

Aaron Judge, whom Steinbrenner has had multiple conversations with since the winter started, is among Boone’s biggest supporters.

“One of the most important things to me — the most important thing is winning championships — but if a manager doesn’t have the respect of his players and the players don’t want to play and win for him, that would always be a problem with me,” Steinbrenner said. “But in talking to current players, that’s absolutely not the case, and that’s a big deal to me.”