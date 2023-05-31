Yankees' Harrison Bader returns to IL with right hamstring strain

SEATTLE — Harrison Bader, who missed the first month of the season with an oblique injury, is back on the injured list.

The centerfielder suffered a right hamstring strain during Monday night’s 10-4 victory over the Mariners, leaving the game after beating out an infield single in the third inning. An MRI taken Tuesday revealed the strain and the Yankees made the announcement of Bader’s IL stint less than an hour before that night’s game.

Franchy Cordero, who had a scorching start to his Yankees career — four home runs in his first seven games — was called up to take Bader’s spot on the roster. After the fast start, Cordero cooled and was optioned back to the minors April 28 in the midst of an 0-for-21 slump.

The loss of Bader is a significant one. In addition to being a Gold Glover — Bader won the National League Gold Glove in center in 2021 while with the Cardinals — the outfielder has been good at the plate, hitting .267 with six homers and an .806 OPS in 26 games.

Before Tuesday’s game the Yankees also announced Jose Trevino had been activated from the IL and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt had been optioned back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Trevino was in the lineup Tuesday behind the plate and batted eighth.

Rizzo better but not ready

Anthony Rizzo sat a second straight game with a stiff neck, the result of an awkward collision at first base he had Sunday with the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play that ended the sixth inning and forced him from the game.

“I feel a lot better than yesterday,” Rizzo said in the clubhouse Tuesday.

The initial concern was about a possible concussion as Tatis’ hip connected with Rizzo’s head, but the veteran first baseman passed concussion protocols.

“I don’t remember,” Rizzo joked, asked about undergoing tests for a concussion.

Aaron Boone did not rule out Rizzo being an option off the bench either Tuesday or Wednesday​​​​​​, but indications are, with Thursday being an off-day, the Yankees may just take the cautious route with the 33-year-old and hold him out until Friday’s series-opener against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Rizzo said.

Striking numbers

Aaron Judge’s impact on the Yankees has always been fairly obvious and the numbers back that up. For instance, the Yankees are 156-50 in Judge’s career when he homers, including 84-21 in those games since 2020, 12-1 this season. And then there’s this as well from 2023: According to MLB Network, in the Yankees’ 28 victories this season — entering Tuesday night — Judge had a .390/.492/.950 slash line with 16 homers and 34 RBIs. In 17 of their losses, the slash line is .161/.264/.242 with one homer and four RBIs.

Old friend still in the East

Aaron Hicks, DFA’d by the Yankees May 20 before that afternoon’s game against the Reds, was signed to a major- league contract Tuesday by the Orioles after they placed centerfielder Cedric Mullins on the IL with a right groin strain. Hicks, 33, was activated before Tuesday night’s game against the Guardians.

“Hopefully it’s a good opportunity for him” Boone said Tuesday. “Certainly wish him well, not too well being in our division with a team we’re chasing, but hopefully it’s a really good fit for him.”