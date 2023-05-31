Isiah Kiner-Falefa's four hits spearhead Yankees' romp in Seattle

SEATTLE – It was Reggie Jackson who said: “As long as you have a bat in your hand, you can write the story.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who authored a fairly disappointing 2022 maiden season in pinstripes, is slowly changing the narrative in season No. 2.

Kiner-Falefa, the club’s starting shortstop much of last year but converted into a utility player this spring, has flourished in the role, forcing his way into virtual everyday-player status because of his work with the bat.

That continued Tuesday night as Kiner-Falefa collected four hits, including a two-run single that sparked a three-run first inning, helping lead the Yankees to a 10-2 victory over the Mariners in front of 26,846 at T-Mobile Park.

The Yankees (34-23), winners in 11 of their last 15 games, followed a season-high 18-hit effort Monday with 12 hits on Tuesday, an output that included homers from Anthony Volpe, Greg Allen and — naturally — Aaron Judge.

Judge hit his American League-leading 18th homer, with three of those coming in this series.

Kiner-Falefa, who started Monday night’s 10-4 victory at short and contributed a key two-run double, Tuesday started in left and finished 4-for-5 with four RBIs. That improved the 28-year-old to 13-for-34 (.382) in his last 11 games and gave him 10 RBIs in his last six games.

Nestor Cortes, who went into the night 4-2 with a 5.30 ERA, including 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA in his previous five starts, was good the first four innings but again struggled when facing an opposition’s lineup the third time through. Cortes allowed two runs, five hits and three walks over five innings in which he struck out six.

Mariners righty Logan Gilbert, 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA coming in, allowed seven runs (five earned), seven hits and a walk over four innings.

The Yankees, as they did Monday, scored first.

Gleyber Torres led off with a single and Judge walked. After Willie Calhoun, who had two hits, flied to left, DJ LeMahieu bounced one to third where Eugenio Suarez had a chance to start a double play. But Suarez fumbled the ball, the error loading the bases for Kiner-Falefa, who roped a two-run single to center for a 2-0 lead. Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-25 (.360) with runners in scoring position this season (his two-run single in the ninth made it 10-2).

The Yankees put things away in the third. Calhoun, 2-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs Monday night, led off with a single. After Gilbert retired LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa’s second hit of the night put two runners on. Jake Bauers, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and a walk Monday, moved the runners with a long flyout to center. Up stepped Volpe, in a 3-for-31 skid, who hammered a 1-and-2 slider to left-center, his ninth homer making it 6-0.

Allen, who replaced the DFA’d Aaron Hicks on the roster May 20, led off the fourth with his first homer as a Yankee, pulling a first-pitch, 94-mph fastball just over the wall in right.

Cortes walked Sam Haggerty, the No. 9 hitter, to start the fifth and got leadoff man J.P. Crawford to fly to left. Ty France, however, laced an RBI double into the corner in left to make it 7-1. After Julio Rodriguez struck out, Hernandez sent a liner toward the line in right, where Judge, who robbed the Mariners’ rightfielder of a home run on Monday, made a diving attempt at a catch. Judge couldn’t come up with it, France scored to make it 7-2, and Judge was slow to get up, bending at the waist before slowly walking back to his position. Judge landed hard on his right hand, which he rolled on a slide attempt at third April 26 in Minneapolis, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that was the cause of his discomfort.

Discomfort or not, Judge clocked his third homer of the series leading off the seventh, driving a first-pitch delivery from righty Darren McCaughan out to left to make it 8-2.