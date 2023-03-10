Yankees' Harrison Bader likely to start season on IL with oblique injury

LAKELAND, Fla. – Aaron Boone seemed to know what was coming.

Late Thursday afternoon, in discussing Harrison Bader being sent for an MRI earlier in the day after experiencing discomfort in his left side during an at-bat Wednesday against the Cardinals, the sixth-year manager said: “Any time it’s the side [it’s a concern],”

Boone’s concern proved well-founded.

Imaging showed a left oblique strain for Bader, making it a near certainty the centerfielder will start the season on the injured list.

“I don’t have a timeframe for you yet because…the doctors are all weighing in on it today,” Boone said.

Even a Grade 1 strain – the lowest – typically costs a player in the 4-6 week range, sometimes longer.

“It’ll be some time,” Boone acknowledged.

Boone disclosed the injury after Thursday’s Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, the fourth injury the club was forced to address in less than 12 hours.

General manager Brian Cashman announced before the 11-7 loss to Boston that lefthander Carlos Rodon would start the season on the IL with a “mile forearm strain,” with his anticipated return not until “sometime in April.”

Righty reliever Tommy Kahnle also will start the season on the IL with right biceps tendinitis and another righty reliever, Lou Trivino, will join him there with what Cashman called “a mild elbow ligament strain.”

Kahnle is expected back at some point in April. Trivino's return is not expected until May at the earliest.

Unless Bader has one of the quickest healing oblique injuries in recent memory, a mid-April return would be the most optimistic of timelines.

Meanwhile, Boone said an array of players will play in center the rest of camp.

Estevan Florial, a one-time top outfield prospect who started in center Friday against the Tigers here and is out of options, is among them. As is Rafael Ortega, who has big-league experience and can play all three outfield spots and whose lefty bat has put himself on the club’s radar this spring. Aaron Hicks, primarily a centerfielder in his Major League career, will get some time there, as will hyped prospect Jasson Dominguez, who has had a terrific camp. But, even with the Bader injury, Dominguez has almost no chance to be on the roster heading north at the end of this month as the 20-year-old has all of five games under his belt at the Double-A level, where he finished last season after starting it in Class-A Tampa.

When it comes to the regular season, Boone didn’t rule out Aaron Judge, who played 78 games in center last season – and played it well . Hicks remains an option and, to a lesser degree, so too does rookie Oswaldo Cabrera, who has played one game there this spring but has shown himself so far in his limited big-league career to be among the more versatile players the Yankees have had in years.

The Yankees bringing in veteran help, whether through the trade market or discarded players from other camps as cuts are made in the coming weeks, can’t be ruled out.

Cashman, speaking Friday morning at Steinbrenner Field, indicated as much, saying, “If there’s better external candidates for any of these spots, that’s fine too.”

As for feeling covered with the current roster given the Bader news, Cashman said: “We’re going to have to be. How we reconfigure remains to be seen, but in the meantime, still waiting on what we’re dealing with. I know what we’re dealing with, I just don’t know the timeframe.”

With David Lennon in Tampa