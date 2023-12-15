SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees send Billy McKinney to Pirates for international pool money

Billy McKinney of the New York Yankees homers against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 3, 2023. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

The Yankees sent outfielder Billy McKinney to the Pittsburgh Pirates for international bonus pool space, they announced Friday.

McKinney, who was cut by the Yankees after last season, had been re-signed to a minor-league deal on Dec. 9. That part had not been listed among the official transactions on his MLB.com page before this deal.

Now, though, McKinney again is a former Yankee. In exchange for the left-handed hitting outfielder, the Yankees received not actual money but rather permission to spend extra money on signing bonuses for international free agents.

A new international signing period starts Jan. 15. Every team has a limit on how much they are able to spend, and the Yankees’ number is $4,652,200 plus whatever portion of the Pirates' $7,114,800 that was shared by Pittsburgh. The Yankees did not specify that amount. 

McKinney, 29, appeared in 48 games for the Yankees in 2023, posting a .227/.320/.406 slash line.

