It's Pettitte vs. Clemens Saturday night (no, not that Clemens)

Houston Astros pitcher Paul Clemens, center, reacts as St. Louis Cardinals' Pete Kozma, left, rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game in Jupiter, Fla. (Feb. 25, 2013) Credit: AP

Saturday's matchup: Pettitte vs. Clemens

Saturday night's pitching matchup may bring back memories for baseball fans, but the Clemens on the mound for the Astros facing Andy Pettitte is no relation to The Rocket. It's Paul Clemens (4-6, 5.69), who hails from Fairfax, Va.

Roger Clemens has four sons: Koby, Kacy, Kody and Kory, none of whom is presently in organized baseball. Koby Clemens, 26, hit .219 with 21 homers in 95 games for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League this season.

