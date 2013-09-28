It's Pettitte vs. Clemens Saturday night (no, not that Clemens)

Saturday's matchup: Pettitte vs. Clemens

Saturday night's pitching matchup may bring back memories for baseball fans, but the Clemens on the mound for the Astros facing Andy Pettitte is no relation to The Rocket. It's Paul Clemens (4-6, 5.69), who hails from Fairfax, Va.

Roger Clemens has four sons: Koby, Kacy, Kody and Kory, none of whom is presently in organized baseball. Koby Clemens, 26, hit .219 with 21 homers in 95 games for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the independent Atlantic League this season.