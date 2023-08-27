Yankees could call up prospect Jasson Dominguez before season ends

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Don’t be surprised to see a Martian landing in the Bronx before season’s end.

Though touted centerfield prospect Jasson Dominguez, aka “the Martian,” was promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre just last week, the Yankees may well throw their angry fan base a bone in the coming weeks by bringing the 20-year-old switch hitter to the majors.

Such a move not only would serve as a distraction of sorts from the mess that the Yankees have devolved into but would have the practical purpose of giving one of the organization’s top prospects a taste of where he likely will be at some point in 2024.

“I’m in the camp of that I think he’s going to be a really good player in this league,” Aaron Boone said before the Yankees’ 7-4 loss to the Rays. “He’s a really special talent. After getting off to a little bit of a slow start this year in Double-A, he’s really played well over the last few months.”

There has not been a slow start in Triple-A for Dominguez, who excelled in spring training with the Yankees before being sent to minor league camp. In his first seven games with Scranton, he is batting .478 with a 1.208 OPS.

“Obviously, he impacts the ball and is athletic and can run,” Boone said. “But I like the fact that, at a very young age, he really controls the strike zone. Hopefully that’s something that when he does get up here, it will really be something that serves him well.”

Jones on the move

Not surprisingly, Spencer Jones, who has impressed rival scouts (even those not typically complimentary of the Yankees’ minor league system) every step of the way in his brief professional career, was promoted to Double-A Somerset over the weekend.

Jones, a lefthanded-hitting and throwing outfielder who has drawn comparisons to Aaron Judge strictly because of his size (6-6, 225 pounds), was selected 25th overall by the Yankees in the 2022 draft out of Vanderbilt.