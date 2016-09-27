Joe Girardi: Luis Severino shouldn’t be suspended for Monday’s brawl

Joe Girardi expects Luis Severino to be suspended because of what happened Monday night in Toronto, but he also made this much clear:

“I don’t think he should be,” Girardi said Tuesday. “If he’s suspended, there’s no doubt in my mind that J.A. Happ should be suspended [too].”

The Yankees and Blue Jays had two bench-clearing incidents, which led to Girardi’s ejection, along with those of bench coach Rob Thomson, pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Severino.

They stemmed from a wild Severino clipping Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the first inning and Happ throwing behind Chase Headley with his first pitch of the second inning, then hitting the third baseman with his second pitch, sparking the first fracas.

Severino then threw two pitches low at Justin Smoak, the second one connecting, leading to the benches emptying again.

The Yankees were irate that Happ wasn’t warned by plate umpire Todd Tichenor after throwing his first pitch behind Headley, a point Girardi hinted he made in a conversation with MLB Tuesday.

“It escalated because of the way it was handled [by the umpires],” Girardi said.

General manager Brian Cashman said he also had a discussion with the league office but did not elaborate.

“We’ll let that process play out,” he said.

Tanaka throws

Masahiro Tanaka, skipped Monday night because of a right forearm strain, played catch Tuesday afternoon and said he “felt nothing” in the arm insofar as discomfort. He said “regardless” of whether or not the Yankees are still alive, he would like to make his next scheduled start Saturday. Cashman, however, indicated if the Yankees are eliminated simply shutting Tanaka down is “a discussion we’ll be forced to have.”

Castro returns

When Starlin Castro pulled up going into second base Sept. 17 in Boston, suffering a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Girardi believed the second baseman’s season might be over.

But Castro proved a quick healer and, after pinch hitting Monday night, was in the starting lineup Tuesday night.

“The way he pulled up, we thought it was a lot worse than it was,” Girardi said.