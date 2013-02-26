Johnny Damon offers his services, but Brian Cashman declines

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Johnny Damon may want a return engagement with the Yankees, but as of now, the club doesn't appear interested.

"Going to focus on what we have for now," general manager Brian Cashman said in an email Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, on ESPN Radio's "Michael Kay Show," the 39-year-old former Yankee, who has not officially retired, made a plea to his former team: "I would have tons of interest to go to New York."

The Yankees, with Curtis Granderson out 10 weeks, have a need in the outfield, but it's for a righthanded hitter, not a lefty like Damon.

"But I just don't think they would be interested," he said. "I'm not exactly sure what happened over the years or something. They have had plenty of opportunities and I kept raising my hand, wanting to go back, and, you know, hopefully it would be a perfect fit. It always had been. Have me for six weeks and then send me off on my merry way."