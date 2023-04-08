Yankees' Josh Donaldson likely headed for the injured list

BALTIMORE — Josh Donaldson likely is headed to the injured list with the right hamstring injury that forced him to leave Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Phillies.

“Don’t feel like it’s too serious, but enough in there that it would probably knock him down for four or five days,” Aaron Boone said Friday. “So we’re going to likely be cautious in this situation.”

Donaldson, who worked out Thursday and Friday at the Stadium, felt the injury occur on his way to first base on a flyout in the second inning Wednesday.

Boone said he believes Donaldson won’t need more than the requisite 10 days on the IL. “That’s what it looks like now,” he said. “It looks like it’s probably shorter than that, but [we’ll] probably err on the side of caution in this month of April.”

Jhony Brito, terrific in his big-league debut Sunday against the Giants before being sent back to the minors, will start Saturday night against the Orioles. The Yankees probably will put Donaldson on the IL earlier in the day as the corresponding roster move. Brito does not have to stay the requisite 15 days in the minors because he will be taking the spot of an injured player.

DJ LeMahieu started Friday’s game at third base, and Boone said he anticipates he will get “the bulk” of the playing time there in Donaldson’s absence. Isiah Kiner-Falefa won the AL Gold Glove at third in 2020 while with the Rangers and could see occasional time there, but for the moment, the Yankees are comfortable with him as the de facto backup centerfielder to Aaron Judge. Oswaldo Cabrera, who got the start in leftfield Friday and went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, also could get an occasional game at third.

Extra bases

Luis Severino, who started the season on the IL with a lat strain, is expected to throw the first bullpen session of his rehab Sunday. The team hopes he can return by early May . . . One-time elite outfield prospect Estevan Florial, who was designated for assignment on April 1, cleared waivers and was outrighted Friday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.