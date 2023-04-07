Yankees strand Aaron Judge on third in ninth, lose to Orioles

BALTIMORE — Clarke Schmidt didn’t have it early and not enough Yankees relievers had it late.

That, combined with a rough afternoon from the top of the order, sent the Yankees to a 7-6 loss to the Orioles Friday in front of a sellout home-opener crowd of 45,017 at Camden Yards.

With the Aaron Judge at third representing the tying run in the ninth inning, Anthony Rizzo flied out softly to leftfield against Orioles closer Felix Bautista to end it.

Schmidt, who wasn’t sharp in his first start of the season April 1 vs. the Giants, wasn’t dramatically better Friday, allowing four runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings (he allowed three runs and give hits over 3 1/3 innings against San Francisco).

The Yankees (4-3) fell behind 4-0 after three innings, but were able to take the lead.

Franchy Cordero, dumped by the Orioles March 28 and picked up by the Yankees a day later, crushed a three-run homer in the fourth off Dean Kremer to make it 4-3. Oswaldo Cabrera's third hit, a two-run double in the sixth, gave the Bombers a 5-4 lead.

But Ian Hamilton, Ron Marinaccio and Jimmy Cordero each allowed runs, allowing the Orioles (4-3) to take a 7-5 lead.

Marinaccio, with a combined six strikeouts in his first two appearances, replaced Hamilton with one on and one out in the bottom half of the sixth and the Yankees leading 5-4. After former Yankee Jorge Mateo stole second and advanced to third on a groundout, Adley Rutschman drove him in with an RBI single to leftfield to tie it at 5.

Marinaccio walked Ryan Mountcastle to start the seventh, and then struck out Gunnar Henderson before being replaced by Jimmy Cordero. Cordero threw a wild pitch, then allowed a bullet double by Ramon Urias into the gap in left-center that brought in Mountcastle to make it 6-5. Adam Frazier’s groundout to short moved Urias to third before he scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning to put the Orioles ahead 7-5.

Giancarlo Stanton doubled off lefthander Cionel Perez to open the eighth and went to third on Gleyber Torres’ single to center. Cabrera lined a first-pitch RBI single to rightfield to make it 7-6. In came righty Bryan Baker to face Jose Trevino, who grounded a shot to Urias. The third baseman, playing in, fielded the smash on one hop, stepped on third and threw across the diamond to complete the double play. Cabrera stole third but Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who pinch hit for Franchy Cordero in the sixth, struck out swinging.

Bautista struck out Anthony Volpe — now off to a 3-for-21 start at the plate — to start the ninth. He struck out DJ LeMahieu before walking Judge. With Rizzo at the plate, Judge stole second and went to third on a wild pitch. Rizzo, however, flied to left, leaving the Yankees top three hitters 2-for-13 with five strikeouts.