Juan Soto trade to the Yankees had to happen

NASHVILLE – A rival American League manager walked out of Wednesday morning’s annual managers’ breakfast seeking information, specifically about the Yankees’ pursuit of Juan Soto.

Informed indications were that the Yankees and Padres likely would reach a deal at some point that day for the left-handed hitting outfielder, the manager nodded his head.

“You have a chance to get a player like that, even for [one year], you have to do it. Have to,” he told Newsday. “What are the chances any of those [players traded] turning out to be even half the impact player he [Soto] already is?”

Indeed, the Yankees’ deal for Soto, considered one of the best offensive players in the game almost from the time he made his debut with the Nationals in 2018 at the age of 19, was one that had to happen.

Once the salary-dumping Padres made clear early in the off-season they intended to move the 25-year-old Soto, due $33 million this season in his walk-year before free agency, a union with the offense-starved Yankees, who were also in the market for two outfielders, made too much sense.

The deal, which hit some early snags as the Yankees thought the initial asking price was too high, officially came together late Wednesday night.

The Bombers received Soto, a three-time All-Star who helped lead the Nationals to a World Series title in 2019, and defense-first centerfielder Trent Grishman while sending righthanders Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez and catcher Kyle Higashioka to the Padres.

Juan Soto's career stats Age: 25 Games: 779 Plate appearances: 3,375 Average: .284 Doubles: 148 Home runs: 160 RBI: 483 Stolen bases: 50 On-base percentage: .421 Slugging percentage: .524

“We gave up quite a few pieces to get him but he’s a generational talent,” Aaron Judge said on Fox 5’s Good Day New York on Thursday. “His track record, his stats speak for themselves. I think everybody in the Yankee universe is pretty excited to have him on board.”

The deal for Soto, along with the one on Tuesday for lefty-hitting outfielder Alex Verdugo, instantly transforms what had been the Yankees’ righty-heavy lineup. And it gives the Yankees arguably the most devastating 2-3 lineup combination (however they deploy them) in the game with Soto and Aaron Judge.

“A transformational bat,” Cashman said Tuesday of Soto, who won the NL batting title with the Nationals in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a .351 average. “He’s one of the best hitters in the game. He’s impact. Period.”

Aaron Boone, who watched the Yankees finish 25th in the majors in runs (673) last season, 27th in on-base percentage (.397) and 29th in batting average (.227), no doubt will see all of those numbers, among many others, rise in 2024.

Soto, who appeared in all 162 games last season while hitting .275 with 35 homers and a .930 OPS and worked an MLB-best 132 walks, is a .284 hitter with a .946 OPS across six big-league seasons.

“He's good an offensive player as there is,” Boone said Tuesday as trade talks between the Yankees and Padres heated up. “He is a machine offensively -- on base, power, has accomplished a ton already at a young age. Durable. Has been a central figure in a world championship team. Has come with a lot of fanfare and been one of the rock-solid performers in our sport on the offensive side of the ball, year in and year out. He's a great player.”