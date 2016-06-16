Mark Teixeira eyes rehab assignment next week in Trenton

DENVER — Mark Teixeira said yesterday he was “surprised” how good he feels and believes he’ll be ready for rehab games by early next week and the big leagues a couple of days after. “I’d like to play in Trenton Tuesday and Wednesday,” Teixeira said of the Yankees’ Double-A farm club. “If I can play two games in a row then I’d like to be back with the team on Friday.”

Trenton plays at Bowie Tuesday and Wednesday and the Yankees’ Triple-A team, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is home both dates so it would be an option as well.

Teixeira, on the DL with a cartilage tear in his right knee since June 4, has had shots in the knee of cortisone and lubricant. “The shots really seemed to have worked,” Teixeira said.

The first baseman did tee- and-toss drills Tuesday and ran in the outfield. He hopes to take a full round of BP on the field today in Minneapolis and progress in the days after to grounders and more intensive running.

n Fair warning

After Anthony Swarzak hit DJ LeMahieu in the head with a pitch in the sixth inning, Rockies righthander Miguel Castro buzzed a 98-mph fastball in the vicinity of Austin Romine’s head as he led off the seventh, which drew a warning from plate umpire Gabe Morales.

“Only he knows, but it looked awful suspicious to me,” Joe Girardi said. “If you’re trying to send a message, I get that, but it’s got to be down. It can’t be around someone’s head.”

n Beltran hopeful

Carlos Beltran, who had his left knee drained Tuesday, said he woke up feeling “60 percent” better yesterday. He thinks he’ll be able to start tonight in Minneapolis.