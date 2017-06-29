Matt Holliday sent to disabled list with viral infection

CHICAGO — The Yankees were no closer Wednesday to answering the mystery surrounding Matt Holliday than they were on Sunday.

And so, the club sent the veteran designated hitter the disabled list with what it called a viral infection and back to New York for additional testing.

Holliday, hitting .262 and slugging .511 with 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 68 games, had blood work done here on Tuesday but it did not solve the mystery.

“Really, we’re not seeing much improvement,” Joe Girardi said. “And I think our biggest concern is with the fatigue factor and him not eating a lot, even if he did start to feel better, it could take three or four days for him to get his strength back.”

In talking about Holliday, who was scratched from a June 17 game at Oakland because of a pregame allergic reaction but was back in the lineup when the Yankees returned home, painted a bleak picture.

“I think he’s probably lost a little weight, he just kind of looks piquant,” Girardi said. “His eyes kind of look like they’re sagging back, that look that you get. And it just doesn’t look like a very energetic person.”

Girardi said the Yankees have been able to rule out mononucleosis. “At times he’ll say that he feels a little bit better when he wakes up, but he’s up a couple hours and it’s just [the same as it was],” Girardi said. “It really hasn’t changed much.”

Carter Scranton-bound

Chris Carter, designated for assignment last Friday, cleared waivers and accepted his assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With Tyler Austin possibly headed to the DL because of a right hamstring issue and Greg Bird still feeling soreness in his right foot from the cortisone shot he received more than a week ago, it’s not inconceivable Carter is back in the Bronx at some point.