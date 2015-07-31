Yankees place Michael Pineda on 15-day disabled list with right forearm flexor muscle strain

ARLINGTON, Texas -- As another starting pitcher came off the market Thursday, the Yankees lost one of their own and suddenly seem desperate for rotation help.

Righthander Michael Pineda was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Rangers and placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right forearm flexor muscle strain.

Reliever Andrew Miller suffered the same injury earlier in the season and missed 25 games.

CC Sabathia, originally scheduled to face the White Sox Friday night, started against the Rangers Thursday night. He allowed five runs and nine hits -- including a three-run homer by Josh Hamilton, a solo blast by Shin-Soo Choo and an inside-the-park homer by Ryan Rua -- in five innings-plus and left with the score 5-5.

Joe Girardi said the Yankees will stay in rotation through the weekend in Chicago, with Nathan Eovaldi starting Friday night and Ivan Nova on Sunday.

Girardi said Saturday night's starter is "TBA." Bryan Mitchell and Adam Warren are among the possibilities.

"It's OK," Girardi said of the state of his inconsistent rotation. "It's not what you want [Pineda to the DL], but we've had to deal with this during the course of the year and we've gotten to where we are with guys stepping up. We'll figure it out."

Pineda, 26, is 9-7 with a 3.97 ERA but has been erratic of late, going 3-5 with a 4.91 ERA in his last eight starts. He said he felt something in his forearm toward the end of Tuesday's bullpen session but only "tiny, tiny, tiny" discomfort and nothing more serious. "I'm not worried," he said. "It's not a big deal."

Two pitchers in whom the Yankees were interested were traded in advance of Friday's 4 p.m. non-waiver deadline. The Phillies sent lefthander Cole Hamels to the Rangers late Wednesday night and the Blue Jays obtained lefthander David Price from the Tigers for three pitching prospects Thursday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has been hesitant to include any of his top prospects -- including pitcher Luis Severino, outfielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Greg Bird -- in any deal, and opposing team executives said there is little indication that will change.

Among the pitchers to watch for a possible deal are Padres righthander James Shields, a pitcher in whom Cashman has had interest in the past, and Reds righthander Mike Leake.

The expectation within the industry is that the Yankees will make another move or two before the deadline, perhaps for a middle-of-the-road starter, perhaps for another bullpen piece such as the Padres' Craig Kimbrel, to whom they've been linked.

One Yankees insider indicated that an additional motivation for hanging on to the club's top prospects -- Severino and Judge in particular -- is to stir some "passion" among what has become an apathetic fan base, apathy that has shown up in recent years in declining attendance and television ratings.

"These are guys," the insider said, "the fans have been following for years [in the minors] and are excited about."

And speaking of those prospects, with the Yankees needing someone to take Pineda's rotation spot, Girardi didn't discount the 21-year-old Severino as an option.

"Yeah, he's obviously in the mix," Girardi said. "He's one of the starters down there [in Triple-A] and you're going to have to talk about it."

Severino has starred since being promoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre from Double-A Trenton, going 7-0 with a 1.91 ERA in 11 starts. He dominated Lehigh Valley in Wednesday's start, allowing one hit and no walks and striking out 10 in six shutout innings. Severino has held Triple-A opponents to a .184 batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.

One opposing team scout familiar with the Yankees' system said Severino is "definitely" big league-ready.

"Outstanding arm," he said. "One of the top arms I've seen in the past few years."