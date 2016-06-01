SportsBaseballYankees

Michael Pineda staying in Yankees’ rotation for now, Joe Girardi says

Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning of a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 28, 2016 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/ Brian Blanco

By Erik Boland

TORONTO — The Yankees have stuck with Michael Pineda so far, at no point suggesting his rotation spot is in danger.

Still, one has to wonder how much longer they can put the 27-year-old on the mound if he continues pitching poorly.

“I haven’t made any decisions,” Joe Girardi said before Wednesday night’s game against the Blue Jays. “He’s in our rotation and for me to think [about making a change], I think is somewhat silly.”

Pineda, who is 2-6 with a 6.92 ERA, is the scheduled starter for Thursday night’s game against the Tigers in Detroit. It’s a makeup game of an April 10 rainout.

“It really comes down to consistency,” Girardi said. “Being able to command the first-base side of the plate, consistent sliders with good action. As we’ve seen a lot this year, there have been some really good moments. You strike out nine in a game in five innings, you walk one and you give up five runs, there’s really good moments and there’s some bad moments. That’s what we have to get rid of.”

Castro rests

Ronald Torreyes started at second base Wednesday night for Starlin Castro.

“He’s played in all but one game [50 of 51] so I just thought I’d give him a day,” Girardi said. “I think he’s swung the bat OK, but he’s been lining out and I just felt he could use a day.”

Castro entered Wednesday in a 2-for-29 slide, though both hits were home runs.

First-timer

Utility prospect Rob Refsnyder, who made two poor throws to home plate from rightfield Tuesday night, took grounders at first before Wednesday’s game.

“I thought he did OK,” Girardi said. “We’re going to try and get him comfortable there to see if he’s another option for us. He looked fairly comfortable”

Refsnyder, who went 1-for-3 with a double Tuesday, has played second, third and right in the minors but never first base. Austin Romine is currently the Yankees’ lone backup option for Mark Teixeira.

