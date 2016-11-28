Nathan Eovaldi released by Yankees

In one of the least surprising moves of the Yankees’ offseason, the club on Monday released righthander Nathan Eovaldi, one of three moves to further clear space on the 40-man roster.

The Yankees also released righty reliever Nick Rumbelow, who made 17 appearances in 2015 but was hurt most of 2016, and lefthander Joe Mantiply, claimed off waivers from the Tigers three weeks ago.

Eovaldi, who was acquired in December 2014 in a five-player deal with the Marlins that included David Phelps and Martin Prado being sent to Miami, will miss the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer. It was the second time the 26-year-old Eovaldi underwent the surgery.

The hard-throwing Eovaldi made strides in his 1 ½ seasons with the Yankees, and at times showed signs of developing into the front-end-of-the-rotation starter the team envisioned when they traded for him, but he was never consistent.

Eovaldi went 14-3 in 2015 with a 4.20 ERA, allowing 175 hits in 154 1⁄3 innings. He was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA last season, losing his rotation spot in early July after starting the season 6-6 with a 5.54 ERA.

Eovaldi went 23-11 with a 4.45 ERA in 51 games (48 starts) with the Yankees after going 13-27 with a 4.10 ERA in the previous three seasons with the Marlins.