Yankees mulling putting Oswald Peraza on IL

The Yankees still are weighing whether to put Oswald Peraza on the injured list as he recovers from an ankle sprain he suffered May 3, Aaron Boone said.

Peraza, who Boone said was available off the bench, is making good progress, but the team wanted to see how he came out of his workouts Monday before making a decision.

Boone wasn’t concerned about the severity of the injury.

“He’s doing really well,” he said. “He’s moving pretty well. [On Sunday], I had him in a hitting situation only . . . We also don’t want to jeopardize him at all or put him in a bad spot.”

Five’s company

Two days after Ian Hamilton earned the first save of his career, Boone said he wouldn’t hesitate to use the righthander in that situation again . . . along with four other players.

“He’s definitely pitched himself into more of a role,” Boone said of Hamilton, who came into Monday with a 1.42 ERA in 19 innings. “That said, there’s five guys down there that I wouldn’t hesitate [to use] . . . The biggest thing for me and for us is to try to put those guys in situations where I feel they’re best equipped to have success.”

Clay Holmes, who has a 3.75 ERA, four saves and two blown saves, was used in the eighth inning of the game Hamilton closed out. Michael King (1.35 ERA) is 2-for-2 in save opportunities. Wandy Peralta and Ron Marinaccio also are options.

Yankees relievers had a 2.64 ERA and a .200 batting average against going into Monday. Both marks are the best in baseball.

Kahnle progressing

Tommy Kahnle (biceps tendinitis) threw a bullpen session Sunday that “went well,” but there’s still no date for a rehab assignment, Boone said.