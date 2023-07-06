Cameraman at Yankees game struck in head by errant throw

A cameraman working at Yankee Stadium was carted off the field Wednesday night after being hit in the head on an errant throw by an Orioles player in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pete Stendel, who was shooting the Yankees vs. Orioles for the YES Network's production of the game on Amazon Prime Video, immediately grabbed his head and fell to the ground after Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson's attempt to complete a double play sailed over the head of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.

Henderson's throw just cleared the camera and appeared to strike Stendel in the front of his head, just under the brim of his hat.

Stendel raised his hand to the crowd applauding for him as he was taken off the field.