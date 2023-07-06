SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Cameraman at Yankees game struck in head by errant throw

A TV cameraman acknowledges the fans as he is taken...

A TV cameraman acknowledges the fans as he is taken off the field during the fifth inning of a game after he was hit by an errant throw at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Mark La Monicamark.lamonica@newsday.comLaMonicaMark

A cameraman working at Yankee Stadium was carted off the field Wednesday night after being hit in the head on an errant throw by an Orioles player in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pete Stendel, who was shooting the Yankees vs. Orioles for the YES Network's production of the game on Amazon Prime Video, immediately grabbed his head and fell to the ground after Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson's attempt to complete a double play sailed over the head of first baseman Ryan O’Hearn.

Henderson's throw just cleared the camera and appeared to strike Stendel in the front of his head, just under the brim of his hat.

Stendel raised his hand to the crowd applauding for him as he was taken off the field. 

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is a deputy sports editor at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

More Yankees headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCritical LI Information You NeedDigital Access$1 for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME