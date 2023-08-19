Red Sox tag Gerrit Cole early as Yankees drop 7th straight game

Aaron Boone held a team meeting with the Yankees after they lost their sixth game in a row on Friday night.

Then the Yankees went out on Saturday and lost their seventh in a row, 8-1, to the Red Sox before 42,599 at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole was strafed for six runs (a grand slam by the Red Sox’s No. 9 hitter and a two-run homer by the Red Sox’s No. 8 hitter) in four innings.

The Yankees didn’t get a hit against Kutter Crawford until Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth, and had two hits overall. Leadoff batter DJ LeMahieu struck out three times, as did cleanup hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

The last-place Yankees (60-63) fell to 1-7 vs. Boston. The Red Sox have outscored their historic rivals 48-19.

Before Saturday’s game, Boone was asked about the mood of the team.

“We’re OK,” he said. “We’re OK. Definitely wearing it. Not fun going through this, right? But I feel like we're OK, and I do feel like the turnaround is coming.”

Asked what he said during what he called “a talk with the team” on Friday night, Boone said: “Just acknowledging what we're going through and making sure that we're controlling how we come in each and every day and how we prepare and also remembering to make sure you don't lose sight of the fact why you started playing this game. That's because it was fun and you're probably pretty good at it. Don't lose sight of that, especially when it's hard, and different guys are feeling it in different ways. Come in with that edge and that little chip on your shoulder ready to prepare and work. But when it comes time to play, go out there and have fun playing the game.”

Not much about Saturday’s game was fun for the home team. The Red Sox had a blast, though.

Cole’s AL Cy Young award candidacy took a hit as he fell to 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA.

Luis Urias, a .181 hitter and the last one in the Boston batting order, touched Cole for a second-inning grand slam into the visiting bullpen in left-centerfield to give the Red Sox a 4-0 lead.

Urias’ grand slam was his second in as many at-bats. He hit a grand slam in his final time up on Thursday against Washington. He’s the first player to hit grand slams in consecutive plate appearances since Washington’s Josh Willingham did it in consecutive innings on July 27, 2009.

Connor Wong, the Red Sox’s No. 8 hitter, blasted a two-run shot to right in the fourth to make it 6-0.

Cole allowed seven hits, walked one and struck out four.

The Yankees were held without a hit until Judge homered for the second straight game with one out in the sixth. Judge’s 24th home run went 413 feet into the visiting bullpen.

That was the only hit allowed by Crawford (6-6, 3.66 ERA) in his six innings. The Yankees had four other baserunners against the righthander – two walks, a hit batter, and an error by first baseman Justin Turner on a hotshot hit by Greg Allen leading off the third that could have easily been scored a hit.

Allen added a bloop single in the seventh.

One sign of the Yankees’ offensive futility was No. 5 hitter Isiah Kiner-Falefa trying to bunt for a hit in the second inning with Giancarlo Stanton on first and heading for second. Kiner-Falefa popped up the bunt. It was plucked out of the air by the catcher Wong, who threw to first to double off Stanton.

Boston’s seventh run came in the eighth when Allen lost a ball in the sun. It bounced on the leftfield warning track and into the stands for a run-scoring double for Pablo Reyes.

Rafael Devers hit a 440-moonshot to the netting above Monument Park in center off Albert Abreu in the ninth to make it 8-1. Two pitches later, Abreu hit Turner in the left elbow with a 97-mile per hour fastball.