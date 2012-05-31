Russell Martin: Ump took ball out of my hands

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Russell Martin let Laz Diaz know early in Wednesday night's game he wasn't happy with the strike zone and the plate umpire struck back.

According to Martin, Diaz would not allow the catcher to throw the ball back to the pitcher after foul balls out of play. Instead, Diaz threw the ball back to the pitcher, Martin said.

"He wouldn't let me throw the ball back to the pitcher. I thought that was pretty strange," Martin said. "It's never happened to me before. He said it's a 'privilege' that I have to earn for me to throw the ball back."

Martin said "we kind of got into it a little bit," early in the game regarding balls and strikes.

"I even told him, if there's guys on base, I like to keep my arm loose," Martin said. "[He] said, 'no, I'm not letting you throw the ball back.' I was like, that's pretty strange to me."

Added Martin, "I've had umpires wanting to throw it back and then I've asked them. I let them know I like to throw the ball, keep the feel just for throwing in case somebody steals. He told me I had to earn the privilege."

Martin said in retrospect he wished he used one retort.

"I should have shown him the gold Rawlings sign on my glove," Martin said with a laugh, a reference to the Gold Glove he won in 2007. "Maybe that would have [earned it].''

Martin said he had not had past issues with Diaz, who was presumed to have been gone by the time the catcher made his remarks and therefore not able to respond to them.

"But I know he can hold a grudge," Martin said. "Strange day. But a good win."