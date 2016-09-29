Sitting rookie Tyler Austin for Mark Teixeira works out well

Rookie Tyler Austin had a career-high three hits Tuesday night, including a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, but found himself on the bench Wednesday.

Mark Teixeira, who has announced his intent to retire at season’s end, started at first base against Boston righthander Clay Buchholz. Teixeira hit a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning in the Yankees’ 5-3 win.

“You look you at Buchholz, lefthanders have hit him a lot better this year,” Girardi said before the game. “This ballpark obviously plays to lefthanders. My guess is Tyler will be back in there [today].”

Power up the middle

According to YES, when shortstop Didi Gregorius hit his 20th homer Tuesday, it gave the Yankees the third second baseman/shortstop combination age 26 or younger in MLB history with at least 20 homers. Second baseman Starlin Castro entered yesterday with 21 homers. The Jose Altuve/Carlos Correa combo achieved the feat last year and David Bell and Alex Rodriguez teamed up for Seattle to do it in 1999.

“I’m not sure I would have predicted that,” Girardi said. “I might have predicted one but maybe not both.”

Frazier a hit

Outfielder Clint Frazier, the headliner of four minor leaguers the Yankees got from the Indians in the Andrew Miller deal, arrived in Tampa at the club’s minor league complex for Instructional League earlier in the week. He’s raised an eyebrow or two with some of his BP sessions in which he’s cleared the centerfield backdrop on Field 2.

“One of those guys that the ball just has a different sound coming off the bat,” one opposing team talent evaluator said.