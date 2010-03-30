Teixeira's elbow sore, but no swelling

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Yankees received more good news regarding Mark Teixeira, who left Monday night's game after getting hit with a pitch on his right elbow. "There was no swelling," Joe Girardi said after a 9-6 loss to the Braves. "He's sore where he got hit, but no swelling."

Girardi did not see Teixeira Tuesday morning because he was on his way to Kissimmee, but he was in touch with the first baseman via text message.

Aceves' back improves

Before yesterday's game against the Braves, Girardi didn't rule out a trip to the disabled list for Alfredo Aceves, who is battling a lower back problem. But Girardi said he was still confident the Yankees would be able to get him in a game this week and that wouldn't be necessary.

"I think [his back] will calm down," Girardi said. "It calmed down a lot from Sunday to Monday."

And it calmed down even more so as Tuesday wore on. Girardi said after last night's game against the Blue Jays that "we're shooting for Ace to maybe play catch tomorrow."

No swinging for CC

CC Sabathia batted ninth against the Braves and was forbidden by Girardi to swing the bat. "Oh, it sucked," said a laughing Sabathia, who struck out twice, looking at three straight pitches each time.

Extra bases

Robinson Cano, who hit a three-run homer Monday against the Orioles, had two hits against the Braves to raise his average to .354 . . . Before the game Cano chatted with one of his best friends, Melky Cabrera, who started in right and led off for the Braves . . . Derek Jeter had two hits, including a triple, Alex Rodriguez added two hits and Sergio Mitre pitched a strong six innings (two runs, three hits) last night in a 5-3 split-squad win over the Blue Jays in Tampa.