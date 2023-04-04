Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo homer to back Nestor Cortes as Yankees beat Phillies

No one tell the Yankees that it’s only a few days into April and that they still should be getting acclimated to the season. No one mention that it takes time to build chemistry, or that the various injuries to their pitching staff mean they’ll probably struggle a bit at the outset.

It's not as if they’ll listen anyway.

The Yankees looked to be in prime midseason form on Monday. The Phillies? Well, mentally, they looked as if they still were at their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida.

The result was complete Yankees domination: an 8-1 win at Yankee Stadium to give them three wins in the first four games. They hit well, they fielded well, they pitched well and they provided a stark reminder of why they were so many people’s preseason favorites.

The Yankees scored in a host of ways, including their favorite: hitting the ball very, very far.

A season removed from hitting an MLB-leading 254 homers, the Yankees tacked on two more Monday, from Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres, who went 2-for-2 with three walks. This, a day after getting one apiece from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka. They have hit nine, matching the Giants, who bashed an eye-opening seven home runs against the White Sox on Monday afternoon.

That, along with a strong performance by Nestor Cortes and a five-run fifth, was enough for the Yankees to make easy work of the Phillies despite being outhit 11-9. Every player in the Yankees' starting lineup reached base at least once, and the top six in the order scored.

Cortes allowed one run and seven hits in five innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Newest Yankee Ian Hamilton, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes threw a combined four scoreless innings in relief. Former Met Taijuan Walker, meanwhile, was both hittable and unlucky. He gave up four runs and four hits in 4 1/3 innings, with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Phillies all but gifted the Yankees their first two runs in the first. The messy inning began with DJ LeMahieu lining a hit to center that was misplayed by Brandon Marsh, who tried to catch it on the fly but ended up having it skitter below his glove and rocket toward the wall for a generously-scored triple.

Walker then walked Aaron Judge and Rizzo to load the bases, and Giancarlo Stanton grounded to short to make it 1-0. Torres brought the second run home when he hit a soft line drive that deflected off Walker’s glove for an infield hit.

Torres kept it going in the third, teeing off on Walker’s 2-and-2 fastball – a 95-mph meatball that got walloped 361 feet to right for his second homer of the season and 100th of his career.

"I think he's been excellent," Aaron Boone said. "I think his at-bat quality had been excellent, punctuated by tonight, where he's on every time and going the other way. He's got that kind of power to drive the ball the other way and he's that kind of hitter, so it's good to see him doing that."

The Phillies got that one back in the fourth, though, when Alec Bohm doubled and Edmundo Sosa singled him home to make it 3-1.

The Phillies threatened again in the fifth, but Cortes’ heads-up play saved himself a run. With Marsh on second and two outs, J.T. Realmuto singled to right. Marsh tried to score and Franchy Cordero sailed the throw well over catcher Jose Trevino's head. Cortes was there to back up the play, though, and sidearmed a perfect throw to LeMahieu at third to nail Marsh.

The Yankees scored five more in the fifth behind Rizzo’s two-run shot inside the rightfield foul pole off reliever Yunior Marte, Cordero’s two-run double and an RBI single by Trevino.